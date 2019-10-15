October 15, 2019

Conservationists seek protection of California Joshua trees

A conservation organization has petitioned for protection of the western Joshua tree under the California Endangered Species Act due to the effects of climate change and habitat destruction.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed the petition with the state Fish and Game Commission on Tuesday.

The request comes amid rising concern about the future of the distinctive trees with spikey leaves that have come to symbolize the Mojave Desert and draw throngs to Joshua Tree National park.

The petition asks that the western Joshua tree be given "threatened" status under the act, meaning it is likely to become an endangered species in the foreseeable future in the absence of the special protection and management efforts.

Explore further

Climate change could wipe out California's Joshua trees by end of century

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Conservationists seek protection of California Joshua trees (2019, October 15) retrieved 15 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-conservationists-california-joshua-trees.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Japanese scientists create artificial blood

19 hours ago

Questions about the book "Why we sleep?"

Oct 14, 2019

Does dehydration have any role in anti-inflammation?

Oct 14, 2019

Third degree burns: 3a and 3b?

Oct 14, 2019

What would this artificial "super" mitochondria be able to do?

Oct 12, 2019

Determination of dominance or recessiveness

Oct 10, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration