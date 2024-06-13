June 13, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers discover mysterious mini-Neptunes

by National Institutes of Natural Sciences

Mysterious mini-Neptunes
Diagram of discovered exoplanet orbits. The orbits of exoplanets close to their parent stars tend to become circular over time, but three of the newly discovered exoplanets, except the bottom left, have maintained elliptical orbits despite being over a billion years old. Credit: Astrobiology Center

Researchers discovered mini-Neptunes around four red dwarfs using observations from a global network of ground-based telescopes and the TESS space telescope. These four mini-Neptunes are close to their parent stars, and the three of them are likely to be in eccentric orbits.

The research is published in The Astronomical Journal.

Planets between the size of Earth and Uranus/Neptune, known as mini-Neptunes, are not found in our solar system. However, mini-Neptunes are relatively common outside the solar system and are promising targets for atmospheric characterization by the James Webb Space Telescope. What do mini-Neptunes look like?

This study discovered four transiting short-period mini-Neptunes (TOI-782 b, TOI-1448 b, TOI-2120 b, and TOI-2406 b) orbiting through follow-up with with MuSCATs (a series of Multicolor Simultaneous Camera for studying Atmospheres of Transiting exoplanets). These mini-Neptunes have radii about 2–3 times that of Earth and of less than eight days.

In addition, these radial velocity measurements of their parent stars, obtained with the IRD (InfraRed Doppler) on the Subaru telescope, indicate that the upper limit on the masses of these four is less than 20 times the mass of Earth. The between the measured and the upper mass limits of these mini-Neptunes suggests that they are not rocky planets like Earth. Their interiors likely contain volatiles such as icy materials like H2O and atmospheres.

The team also found that at least three (TOI-782 b, TOI-2120 b, TOI-2406 b) of these four mini-Neptunes are likely to be in eccentric orbits. In general, the orbit of a short-period planet around a red dwarf should be circular due to tidal dissipation. However, three short-period mini-Neptunes around red dwarfs have maintained non-zero eccentricities for billions of years.

One possible interpretation of this is that their interiors are not susceptible to tidal effects. The mass-radius relationship of these four mini-Neptunes suggests that they are not rocky planets. Thus, the interiors of these mysterious mini-Neptunes may be similar to those of Neptune.

Short-period mini-Neptunes are promising targets for atmospheric observations with the James Webb Space Telescope. Further detailed follow-up observations are expected to improve our understanding of the internal compositions and atmospheres of short-period mini-Neptunes.

More information: Yasunori Hori et al, The Discovery and Follow-up of Four Transiting Short-period Sub-Neptunes Orbiting M Dwarfs, The Astronomical Journal (2024). DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/ad4115

Journal information: Astronomical Journal

Provided by National Institutes of Natural Sciences

Citation: Researchers discover mysterious mini-Neptunes (2024, June 13) retrieved 13 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-mysterious-mini-neptunes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Could mini-Neptunes be irradiated ocean planets?
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How 'Messy' are Fusion Reaction Chains in Stars?

10 hours ago

Some photos of the Moon

17 hours ago

A question regarding Heliocentric Latitude

Jun 12, 2024

Very last pulse from a neutron star

Jun 12, 2024

Should luminosity distance be 0 at z=0?

Jun 11, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jun 11, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)