June 21, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Image: Hubble captures infant stars transforming a nebula

by NASA

Hubble captures infant stars transforming a nebula
Credit: NASA

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image presents a visually striking collection of interstellar gas and dust. Named RCW 7, the nebula is located just over 5,300 light-years from Earth in the constellation Puppis.

Nebulae are areas rich in the raw material needed to form . Under the influence of gravity, parts of these molecular clouds collapse until they coalesce into very young, developing stars, called protostars, which are still surrounded by spinning discs of leftover gas and dust. The protostars forming in RCW 7 are particularly massive, giving off strongly ionizing radiation and fierce stellar winds that transformed the nebula into a H II region.

H II regions are filled with —H I refers to a normal hydrogen atom, while H II is hydrogen that lost its electron making it an ion. Ultraviolet radiation from the massive protostars excites the hydrogen in the nebula, causing it to emit light that gives this nebula its soft pinkish glow.

The Hubble data in this image came from the study of a particularly massive protostellar binary named IRAS 07299-1651, still in its glowing cocoon of gas in the curling clouds toward the top of the image. To expose this star and its siblings, astronomers used Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 in near-infrared light. The massive protostars in this image are brightest in , but they emit plenty of infrared light too. Infrared light's longer wavelength lets it pass through much of the gas and dust in the cloud allowing Hubble to capture it. Many of the larger-looking stars in this image are foreground stars that are not part of the nebula. Instead, they sit between the nebula and our solar system.

The creation of an H II region marks the beginning of the end for a molecular cloud like RCW 7. Within only a few million years, radiation and winds from the massive stars will gradually disperse the nebula's gas—even more so as the most come to the end of their lives in supernova explosions. New stars in this nebula will incorporate only a fraction of the 's gas, the rest will spread throughout the galaxy to eventually form new molecular clouds.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Hubble captures infant stars transforming a nebula (2024, June 21) retrieved 21 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-image-hubble-captures-infant-stars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: Hubble surveys a snowman sculpted from gas and dust
56 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Will we ever communicate with extraterrestial life in a reasonable time frame?

Jun 19, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jun 18, 2024

Very bright geo satellite in my night sky?

Jun 18, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Jun 18, 2024

Question about the Silicon-burning Process beyond iron

Jun 16, 2024

How 'Messy' are Fusion Reaction Chains in Stars?

Jun 13, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)