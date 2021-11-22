November 22, 2021

Image: Hubble catches celestial prawn drifting through the cosmic deep

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Image: Hubble catches celestial prawn drifting through the cosmic deep
Credit: NASA, ESA, and J. Tan (Chalmers University of Technology); Processing; Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

The Prawn Nebula is a massive stellar nursery located in the constellation Scorpius, about 6,000 light years from Earth. Though the nebula stretches 250 light-years and covers a space four times the size of the full moon, it emits light primarily in wavelengths the human eye cannot detect, making it extremely faint to earthbound viewers. Hubble's gaze, however, shows a small section of the nebula here in both visible and invisible infrared light, capturing dazzling detail of the nebula's structure, including bright areas of glowing gas.

The Prawn Nebula, also known as IC 4628, is an emission nebula, which means its gas has been energized, or ionized, by the radiation of nearby stars. The radiation from these massive stars strips electrons from the nebula's hydrogen atoms. As the energized electrons revert from their higher-energy state to a lower-energy state by recombining with hydrogen nuclei, they emit energy in the form of light, causing the nebula's gas to glow. In this image, red indicates the presence of ionized iron (Fe II) emission.

This Hubble Space Telescope image was captured as part of a survey of massive- and intermediate-size "protostars," or newly forming stars. Astronomers used the infrared sensitivity of Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 to look for hydrogen ionized by ionized by the protostars, jets from the stars, and other features.

Image: Hubble catches celestial prawn drifting through the cosmic deep
The Prawn Nebula lies south of the star Antares in the constellation Scorpius, the Scorpion. Hubble's focused view captures just a small portion of the vast star-forming region. Credit: NASA, ESA, J. Tan (Chalmers University of Technology), and ESO; Processing; Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

Explore further

Image: Hubble surveys a snowman sculpted from gas and dust
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble catches celestial prawn drifting through the cosmic deep (2021, November 22) retrieved 23 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-image-hubble-celestial-prawn-drifting.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
36 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

1 hour ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

6 hours ago

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

Nov 21, 2021

Question about Kuiper belt

Nov 12, 2021

Temperature of gas in a cluster

Nov 12, 2021

Reading Paper on Earth Occultation Technique

Nov 10, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)