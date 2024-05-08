A nebula that extends its hand into space

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

This cloudy, ominous structure is CG 4, a cometary globule nicknamed "God's Hand." CG 4 is one of many cometary globules present within the Milky Way, and how these objects get their distinct form is still a matter of debate among astronomers. Credit: CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURA Image Processing: T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF's NOIRLab), D. de Martin & M. Zamani (NSF's NOIRLab)

The Gum Nebula is an emission nebula almost 1400 light-years away. It's home to an object known as "God's Hand" among the faithful. The rest of us call it CG 4.

Many objects in space take on fascinating, ethereal shapes straight out of someone's psychedelic fantasy. CG4 is definitely ethereal and extraordinary, but it's also a little more prosaic. It looks like a hand extending into space.

The Dark Energy Camera (DECam) on the NSF's Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope captured the image. DECam's primary job is to survey hundreds of millions of galaxies in its study of dark energy. But it's also a general-purpose instrument used for other scientific endeavors.

This excerpt shows a close-up of CG 4. The hand looks like it’s about to grasp an edge-on spiral galaxy named ESO 257-19 (PGC 21338). But the galaxy is more than a hundred million light-years beyond CG 4. Only a chance alignment makes it seem close. Near the head of the cometary globule are two young stellar objects (YSOs). They’re stars in their early stage of evolution before they become main-sequence stars. Credit: CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURA Image Processing: T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF’s NOIRLab), D. de Martin & M. Zamani (NSF’s NOIRLab)

In this zoom-in, the hand looks more like the mouth of the Shai-Hulud, reaching out into space to destroy the approaching Sardaukar. Credit: CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURA. Image Processing: T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF’s NOIRLab), D. de Martin & M. Zamani (NSF’s NOIRLab)

This image shows three of the 32 CGs in the Gum Nebula: CG 30, 31, and 8. Credit: Legacy Surveys / D.Lang (Perimeter Institute) & Meli Thev – Own work, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=143429111

CG 4 is called a cometary globule because of its appearance. But it's actually a star-forming region. It has a head that's about 1.5 light-years in diameter and a tail that's about 8 light-years long. The head is dense and opaque and is lit up by a nearby star. The globule is surrounded by a diffuse red glow, emissions from ionized hydrogen.

There are lots of cometary globules in the Milky Way. They're a sub-class of objects called Bok globules, after astronomer Bart Bok, who discovered them. Both types of globules are dark nebulae, molecular clouds so dense they block optical light. Astronomers aren't absolutely certain how cometary globules get their shape.

But they do know what's happening to them.

Credit: NOIRLab

The red glow surrounding CG 4 is ionized hydrogen lit up by radiation from nearby hot, massive stars. That same radiation is eroding CG 4 away. Since the globule is denser than its surroundings, it's resisting diffusion. It still contains enough gas and dust to form several new stars about as massive as the sun.

Even though there are many of these globules in the Milky Way, the majority of them are in the Gum Nebula. Scientists know of 31 other globules in the nebula. This one's called CG 4 (Cometary Globule 4) because they're all numbered.

Credit: NOIRLab

The Gum Nebula is likely the remnant of a huge supernova explosion, and that could be the reason the globules have their unique shape. They may have originally been spherical nebula like the Ring Nebula. But a powerful supernova explosion about 1 million years ago stretched them into their long, comet-like forms.

Astronomers also suggest another reason for their shape. Nearby hot, massive stars exert radiation pressure on the globules, and their stellar wind also slams into them. In the Gum Nebula, their tails point away from the Vela Supernova Remnant and the pulsar that sits in its center. Since the Vela Pulsar is a spinning neutron star, it's possible that its winds and radiation pressure are shaping CG 4.