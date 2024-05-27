May 27, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Viper-mimicking snake from Asia is a unique branch in the reptile evolutionary tree

by University of Helsinki

Viper-mimicking snake from Asia is a unique branch in the reptile evolutionary tree
Psammodynastes pulverulentus. Credit: Rushen Jaihan

The evolutionary history of the mock viper, a mildly venomous, widely distributed Asian snake that mimics highly venomous vipers for self-defense, has been solved. The mock viper represents a completely unique branch in the tree of life of snakes, and hence, it has been allocated into its own new family named Psammodynastidae. The study is published in Scientific Reports.

This small, feisty snake has long presented a puzzle to evolutionary scientists due to its unresolved evolutionary history. To solve the puzzle, the researchers analyzed DNA sequences of more than 4,500 genes and several dozen high-resolution micro-computed tomographic scans.

"Mock vipers are part of the superfamily Elapoidea, a major group of snakes to which one-fifth of global serpent diversity belongs. Evolutionary diversification within this superfamily happened very rapidly approximately 50 million years ago. Rapid evolutionary diversifications are probably the most challenging evolutionary scenario for a geneticist or to resolve," says the lead researcher Sunandan Das from the University of Helsinki.

Mock vipers not only look like tree-dwelling vipers but also act like them. Intriguingly, they have a fake "fang" in the front of their mouth, which fools a predator into thinking that they possess venom fangs during an open-mouthed threat display. However, there is also an actual fang in the back of the jaw, which carries a weak venom effective only on their lizard prey. The Elapoidea superfamily has multiple snake families with various types of venom and fangs, for example cobras and mambas.

Another completely new family-level lineage, Micrelapidae, within Elapoidea was discovered in 2023 by Das and Professor Juha Merilä.

"The discovery of a new family of any vertebrate animals is surprisingly rare, an almost once-in-a-century phenomenon. This is a lifetime achievement for an evolutionary biologist. You rarely, if ever, see descriptions of whole new families of well-studied vertebrate animals anymore," says Das.

The inference of the phylogenetic position of mock vipers, along with that of other elapoid snakes, will pave the way for a much better understanding of fang origin and evolution. Long, unique branches in the , like that of mock vipers, contain a high degree of evolutionary distinctiveness, an index used by biologists for prioritizing conservation. Hence, reinstating the mock viper or Psammodynastes into its own "dynasty" also serves an important conservation goal.

More information: Sunandan Das et al, Phylogenomics of Psammodynastes and Buhoma (Elapoidea: Serpentes), with the description of a new Asian snake family, Scientific Reports (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-60215-2

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by University of Helsinki

Citation: Viper-mimicking snake from Asia is a unique branch in the reptile evolutionary tree (2024, May 27) retrieved 27 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-viper-mimicking-snake-asia-unique.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Family tree of major snake group rewritten and new branch of snakes found
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Vaccines Reducing Infections

36 minutes ago

Human Sperm, Egg Cells Mass-Generated using iPS

7 hours ago

Looking For Today's DNA Knowledge

May 26, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

May 25, 2024

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

May 19, 2024

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

May 16, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)