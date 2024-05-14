May 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Petroleum and chlorine mix in water could yield harmful byproducts, says new study

by University of Hawaii at Manoa

Petroleum, chlorine mix could yield harmful byproducts in new study
Credit: Chemosphere (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.chemosphere.2024.142057

A new study from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa shows that chlorine mixed with petroleum in water can potentially produce inadvertent byproducts harmful to human health. The research is published in the journal Chemosphere.

Small amounts of chlorine, within safe industry standards, are added to disinfect Oʻahu's drinking water by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) and military installations, according to BWS. In late November 2021, a petroleum release from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility contaminated the Red Hill drinking water well. Hundreds of families, living on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the Army's Aliamanu Military Reservation and Red Hill Housing, reported petroleum odors coming from tap water supplied by the U.S. Navy water system.

Lab experiments conducted by researchers in UH Mānoa's College of Engineering and Water Resources Research Center (WRRC), showed elevated levels of THM4 (total trihalomethanes) and HAA5 (haloacetic acids), which are both classified as , can form during chlorination of petroleum contaminated water. THM4 was the most abundant, and additionally, various unregulated disinfection byproducts were produced. The researchers stress that their findings are from controlled lab conditions, and further research is needed to understand real-world implications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Chronic exposure to disinfection byproducts may increase risk of cancer. Humans exposed to unusually large amounts of some disinfection byproducts could experience liver damage and decreased nervous system activity."

"These findings highlight the associated with chlorinating petroleum-contaminated water, and further research is needed to fully understand these risks in real-world conditions," said study co-author and Professor Tao Yan from the UH Mānoa Department of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering and WRRC.

During the lab process, control reactors containing either only free chlorine or only petroleum hydrocarbons produced significantly lower or no detectable levels of disinfection byproducts, which indicated that the presence of petroleum hydrocarbons and free chlorine together was responsible for the elevated disinfection byproduct concentrations.

"Recent contamination events in the Pearl Harbor aquifer show that petroleum hydrocarbons can directly enter groundwater wells without undergoing natural breakdown processes," Yan said. "This study reveals that when unaltered come into contact with free chlorine, commonly used in , they can produce higher levels of regulated disinfection byproducts. Understanding the potential risks during both water treatment and distribution is important for safeguarding water quality and protecting ."

More information: Mandy-Tanita Brinkmann et al, Formation potential of disinfection byproducts during chlorination of petroleum hydrocarbon-contaminated drinking water, Chemosphere (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.chemosphere.2024.142057

Journal information: Chemosphere

Provided by University of Hawaii at Manoa

Citation: Petroleum and chlorine mix in water could yield harmful byproducts, says new study (2024, May 14) retrieved 14 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-petroleum-chlorine-yield-byproducts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New research identifies link between drinking water disinfection byproducts and risk of colorectal cancer in men
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

May 9, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

May 8, 2024

M 4.8 - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

May 8, 2024

What is global warming due to?

May 8, 2024

Large eruption at Ruang volcano, Indonesia

May 2, 2024

Tidal friction and global warming

Apr 20, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)