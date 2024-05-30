May 30, 2024

Personal connections at work positively impact retention and mental health, says report

by Wiley

coworkers
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

New survey results from Wiley suggest people still feel connected at work despite the prevalence of hybrid and remote work environments and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the latest Wiley Workplace Intelligence report, "Human Connection: The Crucial Secret to Thriving in the Digital Age," nearly 8 in 10 employees surveyed (78%) said they feel connected with their coworkers, and almost 7 in 10 (69%) said they also enjoy making connections with their colleagues. Around half even said they want to learn more about their coworkers by doing a team-building activity.

The findings suggest at work can improve employee retention. The majority (59%) of respondents said that having friends at work was a factor in deciding to stay at a company.

The report also notes the impact that at work can have on one's mental health. Friendships can act as during challenging times, provide a sense of belonging, and alleviate stress through shared experiences and understanding.

"Feeling connected to coworkers is an effective factor in creating a positive work environment where people want to stay," said Dr. Mark Scullard, senior director of product innovation at Wiley. "Employers should take steps to encourage and foster connection in their workplace."

The report recommends companies invest in team-building activities that help build trust among , such team volunteering events or group lunches for onsite employees and facilitated learning experiences for those who work remotely.

The data in this report are based on surveys completed by 2,008 individuals in North America, from individual contributors to executive leaders.

More information: Report: www.everythingdisc.com/blogs/h … g-in-the-digital-age

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Personal connections at work positively impact retention and mental health, says report (2024, May 30) retrieved 30 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-personal-positively-impact-retention-mental.html
Survey: Most workers feel that AI can't replace soft skills
