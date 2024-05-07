May 7, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Deep sea mining could be disastrous for marine animals

by Wageningen University

Deep sea mining could be disastrous for marine animals
Cut through Geodia barretti. Left: Unexposed individual. Right: Individual from the experimental group exposed to crushed SMS deposits for 21 days, 12 h a day. Accumulated SMS particles have colored the mesohyl black throughout the sponge. Credit: Deep Sea Research Part I: Oceanographic Research Papers (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.dsr.2024.104311

In a recent study published in Deep-Sea Research Part I: Oceanographic Research Papers, researchers of Wageningen University & Research and the University of Bergen have shown that release of deep-sea mining particles can have severe detrimental effects on deep-sea fauna.

Effects of mining plumes were simulated by exposing the common deep-sea sponge Geodia barretti and its associated brittle star species to a field-relevant concentration of suspended particles made from crushed seafloor massive sulfide (SMS) deposits. SMS deposits are large three-dimensional, at the sea floor and a primary target for deep sea mining, because they contain large amounts of valuable metals.

The study revealed an alarming tenfold increase in tissue necrosis in the sponges following exposure to suspended SMS particles. All brittle stars in the experiment perished within ten days of exposure, probably because of the toxic metal exposure. Concentrations of iron and copper were found to be ten times higher in SMS-exposed sponges, demonstrating the accumulation of the suspended mining particles in the tissues of these filter-feeding animals.

According to research leader and marine biologist Erik Wurz, the study results are a first wake-up call. "They underscore the urgent need for comprehensive assessments of deep-sea mining impacts on ," he says. "The adverse effects observed on Geodia barretti and associated species signal potential disruptions in benthic-pelagic coupling processes, necessitating further research and to establish guidelines for protection of this deep-sea fauna."

This study matters, according to Wurz, because it indicates the potential ecological risks associated with deep-sea mining activities. It has recently been shown that large proportions of the deep ocean seafloor in the North Atlantic Ocean are very prolific, sponge-dominated ecosystems rather than barren deserts that is generally assumed. By showing the impact of mining particles on these sponge grounds, the study underscores the need for sustainable management practices to mitigate adverse effects of on this marine biodiversity.

More information: Erik Wurz et al, Adverse effects of crushed seafloor massive sulphide deposits on the boreal deep-sea sponge Geodia barretti Bowerbank, 1858 and its associated fauna, Deep Sea Research Part I: Oceanographic Research Papers (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.dsr.2024.104311

Provided by Wageningen University

Citation: Deep sea mining could be disastrous for marine animals (2024, May 7) retrieved 7 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-deep-sea-disastrous-marine-animals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Deep-sea mining and warming trigger stress in a midwater jellyfish: Study investigates effects of sediment plumes
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

Is 5 milliamps at 240 volts dangerous?

Apr 29, 2024

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

If theres a 15% probability each month of getting a woman pregnant...

Apr 19, 2024

Can four legged animals drink from beneath their feet?

Apr 15, 2024

Mold in Plastic Water Bottles? What does it eat?

Apr 14, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)