May 21, 2024 report

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Biologists discover caterpillars are able to sense electrostatic fields generated by predators

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Biologists discover caterpillars are able to sense electrostatic fields generated by predators
Photographs of the four species investigated in this study. (A) The caterpillar of the cinnabar moth (T. jacobaeae) assuming a defensive coiling posture. (B) The caterpillar of the scarce vapourer moth (T. recens) assuming a defensive coiling posture. (C) The caterpillar of the European peacock butterfly (A. io), midway through a defensive flailing motion. (D) The predatory common wasp (V. vulgaris). Credit: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2322674121

Sam England and Daniel Robert, biologists at the University of Bristol, report that at least three types of caterpillars are capable of sensing and responding to an electrostatic field generated by a predator.

For their study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, they captured more than 200 over two years and tested their response to an electrostatic field.

Electrostatic charges are generated by friction. Rubbing a balloon against a rug or tumbling clothing in a drier produces a charge, for example. Prior research has suggested that many animals emit an electrostatic charge as they move and that some creatures, such as flies, spiders and bees, are able to sense them.

In this new study, the researchers wondered if some animals detect electrostatic fields to sense the presence of predators. To find out if that might be the case, the team focused on caterpillars, which have abundant hairs that might serve as electrostatic sensing devices, and , which feed on caterpillars and likely generate an electrostatic charge as they rapidly move their wings through the air.

To test the species, the researchers first captured wasps and found that they did indeed generate an electrostatic field as they beat their wings and that the amount of charge could be easily measured as it changed based on wing activity.

The researchers then captured more than 200 caterpillars, all of just three types: larvae of the cinnabar moth, the scarce vapourer moth and the European peacock butterfly. In the lab, they tested specimens for the ability to sense and react to an artificially generated electrostatic field that matched the output of that generated by a wasp.

Biologists discover caterpillars are able to sense electrostatic fields generated by predators
Characterization of the physical electrical forces acting between predatory wasps and prey caterpillars. The dashed line denotes transition from negative to positive charge values. (B) Two-dimensional slice through the center of a three-dimensional computational model of the electric field strength between a wasp and a caterpillar situated on the stem of a plant. Credit: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2322674121

In testing the caterpillars, the researchers found that all three species responded very clearly to an electrostatic charge—some flailed their bodies, others coiled in a defensive posture. They also found that the caterpillar's setae responded most enthusiastically when the electric field matched that typically generated by a wasp. The researchers suggest that caterpillar's setae have evolved to sense the of wasps and likely other predators.

More information: Sam J. England et al, Prey can detect predators via electroreception in air, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2322674121

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

© 2024 Science X Network

Citation: Biologists discover caterpillars are able to sense electrostatic fields generated by predators (2024, May 21) retrieved 21 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-biologists-caterpillars-electrostatic-fields-generated.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers directly measure electrostatic interactions in protein structures in cells
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

May 19, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

May 17, 2024

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

May 16, 2024

A Brief Biography of Dr Virgina Apgar, creator of the baby APGAR test

May 12, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

May 9, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)