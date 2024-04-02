April 2, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Unlocking membrane-based He/H₂ separation with AI

by KeAi Communications Co.

Unlocking membrane-based He/H₂ separation with AI
How the separation performance enhanced. Credit: Zhang. S. et al.

Technological advancement and data proliferation have deemed artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovation as a growth opportunity for the development of breakthrough materials for special applications, especially in the field of gas separation. One of the main challenges associated with this process is the extremely close kinetic diameters of the two gas molecules, resulting in low membrane selectivity.

In a study published in Green Chemical Engineering, a group of researchers from China came up with a novel approach to explore materials with enhanced helium extraction efficiency—with the aid of AI.

In particular, the researchers investigated structure-performance relationships, elucidated separation mechanisms and identified crucial factors influencing the separation performance to design metal-organic framework (MOF)-based membranes. The pore limiting diameter (PLD) and void fraction (φ) were revealed as the most important physical features for determining the membrane selectivity and He permeability, respectively.

"Traditional material development faces constraints, but AI is revolutionizing the field," says Zhengqing Zhang, lead investigator of the study "Our approach not only reveals hidden mechanisms but also uncovers new insights."

The team hopes that their results will encourage scientists to continue investigating the intersection of AI and , opening doors to unprecedented technological advancements.

More information: Shitong Zhang et al, Machine learning aided investigation on the structure-performance correlation of MOF for membrane-based He/H2 separation, Green Chemical Engineering (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.gce.2024.01.005

Provided by KeAi Communications Co.

Citation: Unlocking membrane-based He/H₂ separation with AI (2024, April 2) retrieved 2 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-membrane-based-heh-ai.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Research proposes a modular customization strategy for defect-free MOF separation membranes
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Zirconium Versus Zirconium Carbide For Use With Galinstan

Mar 29, 2024

Electrolysis: Dark blue oxide from steel?

Mar 28, 2024

Identification of HOMO/LUMO in radicals

Mar 27, 2024

Quantum hybridized orbitals

Mar 27, 2024

New Insight into the Chemistry of Solvents

Mar 23, 2024

Is G10 material dangerous?

Mar 23, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)