April 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers find the link between human activity and shifting weather patterns in western North America

by Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology

GIST researchers find the link between human activity and shifting weather patterns in western North America
This study explores the impact of human-induced climate change on Northern Hemisphere winter weather, highlighting the dominant role of specific teleconnection patterns and the influence of greenhouse gas emissions. Credit: Jin-Ho Yoon from GIST

Western North America seems to be experiencing more extreme weather events more frequently. From scorching droughts to torrential floods, the climate is changing rapidly, with no signs of slowing down. From 2011 to 2015, California and neighboring states experienced extended periods of drought, while 2017 saw heavy rains trigger catastrophic floods.

These events are linked to specific weather patterns. The atmosphere is like a network of interconnected pathways that determine how weather systems move and interact across the globe.

In the Northern Hemisphere, there are three such major teleconnection patterns that affect : the Pacific North American pattern (PNA), the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), and the North American winter dipole (NAWD). However, the understanding of how these patterns change over time and their connection to climate change remains limited.

To better understand this phenomenon, a group of scientists led by Professor of Earth Sciences and Environmental Engineering Jin-Ho Yoon and including Ph.D. student Jueun Lee from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology recently conducted a study to examine the reasons behind changes in these patterns. Their findings have been published in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science on 7 March 2024.

The scientists employed a sophisticated Community Earth System model that there is a regular influence of the NAWD for over 70 years (1951–2020), which is in contrast with the fluctuating influence from PNA and minor impacts from NAO. Furthermore, in recent years, there has been a strengthening negative correlation between the PNA and the NAWD: as one exhibits a positive phase, the other tends to exhibit a negative phase.

Researchers find the link between human activity and shifting weather patterns in western North America
Variation of the ZE200 during the northern winter (DJF) season and comparison with the corresponding correlation between PNA and NAWD. Credit: npj Climate and Atmospheric Science (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41612-024-00608-2

"This projected intensification of large-scale atmospheric circulation in a is expected to likely escalate extreme hydroclimatic events in mid-latitude regions like California near western North America," explains Dr. Yoon.

The weather system is like a network of dominos, where one piece can trigger a and set off a series of unforeseen events. Using extensive models and , the scientists deduced that these changes in how the PNA and the NAWD interact can be traced back to variations in the jet stream, a band-like flow of air high up in the atmosphere. As the climate warms, the jet stream changes, influencing patterns such as the PNA and the NAWD.

The study notably shows that play a significant role in driving the shifts. "Climate models consider a range of factors affecting the atmosphere, including changes in greenhouse gas concentrations resulting from human activities. By running simulations with and without the influence of greenhouse gases, we can compare the results and see how they differ," explains Dr. Yoon.

The scientists observed an association between higher greenhouse gas levels and the variations in the jet stream: the gases drive the northward drift of the Asia-Pacific jet core. Aided by mountain-related lifting over the Alaskan Range, contributing to the formation of potent high-pressure systems in the vicinity. This phenomenon strengthens the winter stationary wave throughout western North America.

Simply put, the study shows that the rise in temperatures caused by greenhouse gases is changing how air moves in the atmosphere. This, in turn, affects the weather patterns that influence winter conditions in western North America and contribute to recent more frequent . This research thus highlights the urgent need to address climate change.

More information: Jueun Lee et al, Evolving winter atmospheric teleconnection patterns and their potential triggers across western North America, npj Climate and Atmospheric Science (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41612-024-00608-2

Journal information: npj Climate and Atmospheric Science

Provided by Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology

Citation: Researchers find the link between human activity and shifting weather patterns in western North America (2024, April 4) retrieved 4 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-link-human-shifting-weather-patterns.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

How extratropical ocean-atmosphere interactions can contribute to the variability of jet streams
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Major Earthquakes - 7.4 (7.2) Mag and 6.4 Mag near Hualien, Taiwan

18 hours ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Mar 30, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Mar 29, 2024

‘Our clouds take their orders from the stars,’ Henrik Svensmark on cosmic rays controlling cloud cover and thus climate

Mar 27, 2024

Higher Chance to get Lightning Strike by Large Power Consumption?

Mar 20, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

Mar 16, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)