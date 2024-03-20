March 20, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

New design prolongs the lifespan of plasma torches

by Zhao Weiwei, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences

This could be forever: New design prolongs the lifespan of plasma torches
The plasma flame lasts for more than 160 hours. Credit: weiwei zhao

Thanks to a new design contributed by a research team led by Prof. Zhao Peng from Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the operation time for plasma torch gas been extended from several days to several years.

"We made the world's longest-lasting plasma torch," said Prof. Zhao.

Plasma torches, devices that generate thermal plasma, are pivotal in various industries due to their ability to efficiently produce high-temperature plasma. It can be applied in many fields including low-carbon metallurgy, powder spheroidization, carbon material preparation, and advanced material spraying.

However, their limited lifespan hindered large-scale application. The conventional fixed cathodes necessitate replacement upon depletion, resulting in short lifespans and high maintenance costs.

In this study, researchers developed a continuous-feed cathode system, which allowed for quick supplement of cathode that have been worn down. This operation eliminates the limitation of lifespan, offering nearly limitless operational longevity of the plasma flame.

"The design overcomes five major hurdles," said Senior Engineer Li Jun, who has been overseeing this experiment for 160 hours. "That includes , , sealing, , and continuous propulsion mechanism."

"As for conventional plasma flame, 160 hours marks the end, but here it's just the beginning," he added.

This significant advancement propels the industrialization of applications, ushering in a new era of efficiency and sustainability, say the researchers.

Provided by Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: New design prolongs the lifespan of plasma torches (2024, March 20) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-prolongs-lifespan-plasma-torches.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Pulsed discharge plasma helps in heavy oil conversion
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

If we define the electron as an antiparticle, will there be a problem?

Sep 7, 2024

Thorium-229's excited state at 8.355733554021(8) eV

Sep 7, 2024

Is it the Electrons that we actually see when looking at matter?

Sep 5, 2024

Dirac Delta Function in Cross Section Formula (Peskin Schroeder QFT)

Aug 30, 2024

Violation of spin conservation in pion annihilation

Aug 29, 2024

Trouble at Fermilab

Aug 27, 2024

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

Load comments (0)