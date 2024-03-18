March 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

proofread

Researchers achieve >99% photoluminescence quantum yield in metal nanoclusters

by University of Science and Technology of China

Researchers achieve >99% photoluminescence quantum yield in metal nanoclusters
Molecular structures of Au22 and Au16Cu6 and structure anatomy of Au16Cu6. Credit: Prof. Zhou's team

A research team has achieved near-unity room-temperature photoluminescence quantum yield (PLQY) (>99%) in the near-infrared (NIR) emission of metal nanoclusters in solution. Their work is published in Science.

Gold nanoclusters (Au NCs) as NIR-emissive materials hold potential in . However, the PLQY of Au NCs in the NIR region is typically low, often less than 10%. To address this problem, researchers synthesized Au22(tBuPhC≡C)18(Au22) and its copper-doped counterpart, Au16Cu6(tBuPhC≡C)18 (Au16Cu6), to study their photophysical properties.

Single-crystal X-ray diffraction analysis revealed that Au22 and Au16Cu6 share similar structures. Au22 showed an emission peak at 690 nm and Au16Cu6 at 720 nm. The absolute PLQY of Au22 and Au16Cu6 in air were 9% and 95%, respectively.

In the deaerated solution, the PLQY of Au16Cu6 reached 100%, measured by both absolute and relative methods. Time-correlated single-photon counting measured the photoluminescence lifetimes of Au22 and Au16Cu6 to be 485 ns and 1.64 μs, respectively.

Further investigation of NCs' excited-state dynamics through transient-absorption spectroscopy revealed that both NCs' luminescent states originated from the (T1), with distinct dynamic processes observed in femtosecond transient-absorption spectroscopy. Under 380 nm excitation, Au22 showed a slow rise of 148 ps, while Au16Cu6 showed a rapid relaxation of 0.5 ps.

Triplet sensitization experiments confirmed that these processes are attributed to ultrafast intersystem crossing (ISC) from singlet state (S1) to T1. Due to copper doping, Au16Cu6 has a smaller ∆Est, significantly accelerating its ISC rate. As a result, Au16Cu6 ultimately showcases PLQY close to 100%.

The approach to achieve near-unity PLQY could enable the development of highly emissive metal cluster materials. Specifically, this work demonstrates that near-unity PLQY can be attained with an alloy of gold-copper nanoclusters even in solution at room temperature, which will enable applications ranging from biological imaging to luminescent devices.

The research team included Prof. Zhou Meng's group from the University of Science and Technology of China of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), collaborating with Prof. Wang Quanming's team from Tsinghua University.

More information: Wan-Qi Shi et al, Near-unity NIR phosphorescent quantum yield from a room-temperature solvated metal nanocluster, Science (2024). DOI: 10.1126/science.adk6628

Journal information: Science

Provided by University of Science and Technology of China

Citation: Researchers achieve >99% photoluminescence quantum yield in metal nanoclusters (2024, March 18) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-photoluminescence-quantum-yield-metal-nanoclusters.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Synthesizing double perovskite nanocrystals with bright emission based on triplet self-trapped excitons
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)