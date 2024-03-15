March 15, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Study finds maize roots adapt to different tillage practices

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

maize
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A study by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has revealed how maize roots change their traits in response to different tillage practices, such as no tillage (NT) and conventional tillage (CT).

In the study published in Frontiers in Plant Science, researchers from the Institute of Applied Ecology of CAS measured the traits of —the main parts of the root system that absorb water and nutrients—at two growth stages. They found that lateral roots showed significant plasticity, or the ability to adapt to different conditions, under NT and CT.

According to the researchers, NT, which leaves crop residues on the , is one of the solutions for soil conservation and . However, they also noted that long-term NT may cause soil structure stratification, which can hinder root development.

They found that the lateral root traits showed varying degrees of plasticity at different growth stages. Specifically, root length, diameter, and root length density, which measures how much root is present in a given volume of soil, showed remarkable flexibility, fluctuating within a range of -22% to 20%.

They also found that soil penetration resistance, which measures how hard it is for roots to penetrate the soil, was reduced at the jointing stage and increased at the flowering stage under NT, especially at a depth of 10 to 40 cm.

They concluded that the complementary effects of these resource acquisition strategies are important for maize to efficiently use nutrients and maintain soil health throughout the growing season. These findings underscore the need for tailored that take into account root traits and their dynamic responses to different tillage systems.

More information: Liming Yin et al, Changes in the degree of lateral root trait plasticity and trade-offs of maize under long-term no tillage, Frontiers in Plant Science (2024). DOI: 10.3389/fpls.2024.1345189

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Study finds maize roots adapt to different tillage practices (2024, March 15) retrieved 15 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-maize-roots-tillage.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Blocking gene that inhibits root growth may enhance drought resistance in crops
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Potentially fatal dog parasite found in the Colorado River

7 hours ago

Biological culture and cultural biology

19 hours ago

Electrical potential difference and charge separation

22 hours ago

Are all biological catabolic reactions exergonic?

Mar 13, 2024

Nick Lanes on Sean Carroll's podcast

Mar 11, 2024

A First of Its Kind: A Calcium-based signal in the Human Brain

Mar 9, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)