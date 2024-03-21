High-efficiency hollow-core optical fiber cable for medical procedures

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

AR-HCF cross section structure. Credit: Huang Lei

A research group led by Prof. Jiang Haihe from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has designed a 6-hole microstructure anti-resonant air-core fiber (AR-HCF) with a larger core diameter of 78 μm.

"This is the first time that 2.79 μm high-energy pulsed laser has been transmitted with good efficiency at room temperature," said Prof. Jiang. The study was published in Optics & Laser Technology.

Traditional medical laser devices often face challenges such as complex structures and low efficiency. The AR-HCF overcomes these problems with its simple design, high transmission efficiency, and flexibility.

In this study, the researchers designed a simple structure with high coupling transmission efficiency, high damage threshold, and flexible transmission AR-HCF to replace the light guide arm in laser energy transmission.

With an average coupling transmission efficiency of 77.3% and a maximum of 85%, the optical fiber cable system shows impressive performance.

This innovation enables efficient transmission of high-energy pulsed lasers, particularly in the mid-infrared range, which is critical for medical procedures.

The 2.79 μm AR-HCF space transmission experimental device. Credit: Huang Lei

AR-HCF loss at different bending radii and bending directions. Credit: Huang Lei

More information: Lei Huang et al, High-efficiency 6-hole structure anti-resonant hollow-core fiber 2.79 μm Cr,Er:YSGG high-energy pulse laser transmission system, Optics & Laser Technology (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.optlastec.2024.110743