March 19, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

FDA approves first drug to treat yeast ear infections in dogs

by Dennis Thompson

FDA approves first drug to treat yeast ear infections in dogs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to treat yeast ear infections in dogs.

Dechra Ltd's DuOtic is also the first ear infection medication that does not contain an antibiotic, the FDA said in its approval announcement.

The drug will allow veterinarians to avoid using antibiotics when treating with yeast-only ear infections, the agency said.

DuOtic is a combination of an antifungal drug, terbinafine, and an anti-inflammatory steroid called betamethasone.

The drug works by dissolving into earwax, acting to fight yeast infections for up to 45 days, the FDA said. It is slowly eliminated from the ear.

Canine ear infections are typically caused by bacteria, yeast or a combination of the two, the American Kennel Club (AKC) explained.

Ear infections are especially common in floppy-eared breeds like Basset Hounds and Cocker Spaniels, the AKC said. In puppies, ear mites also can be a source of infection.

Dogs also are more prone to ear infections if they suffer allergies, the AKC noted. Ear diseases occur in about 50% of dogs with skin allergies and 80% of dogs with food allergies.

Symptoms of ear infections include head shaking, scratching at the affected ear, dark discharge or odor from the ear, and redness, swelling or crusty scabs in the ears and ear canal, the AKC said.

The ear canal of dogs is more vertical than that of a human, forming an L-shape that tends to hold fluid, the AKC noted. That makes dogs more prone to .

DuOtic is only available by prescription from a licensed vet, and should be administered by a veterinary professional, the FDA says. It's applied in two doses about a week apart.

Owners should not clean their dog's ear canal for 45 days after the drug is administered, to allow the gel to fully melt into earwax and interact with the , the FDA said.

More information: The American Kennel Club has more on dog ear infections.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Citation: FDA approves first drug to treat yeast ear infections in dogs (2024, March 19) retrieved 19 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-fda-drug-yeast-ear-infections.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers discover drug-resistant, often deadly pathogen living in dogs' ears, creating concern it may jump to humans
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A First of Its Kind: A Calcium-based signal in the Human Brain

Mar 18, 2024

Biological culture and cultural biology

Mar 17, 2024

Are all biological catabolic reactions exergonic?

Mar 17, 2024

Potentially fatal dog parasite found in the Colorado River

Mar 15, 2024

Electrical potential difference and charge separation

Mar 14, 2024

Nick Lanes on Sean Carroll's podcast

Mar 11, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)