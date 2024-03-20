March 20, 2024

Breed differences in dog behavior: New book

by CABI

Breed Differences in Dog Behavior: Why tails wag differently
Credit: Alexandra Raskin, CC-0

Animal and veterinary science researchers and students, as well as veterinary practitioners and animal behaviorists, will not want to miss a new book published by CABI which explores the wonders of breed differences in dog behavior.

The book "Breed Differences in Dog Behavior: Why Tails Wag Differently," by Renee L Ha, Tracy L Brad, and James C Ha, is also a useful reference for shelter staff or dog trainers looking for greater understanding of breed differences.

Humans have bred dogs for physical and for millennia. These efforts can have unintended side effects, however, which may be either advantageous or cause issues—such as a predisposition to certain medical complaints, or, controversially, behavioral issues.

More pet owners seek to understand their canine family members

The scientific study of domestic dogs is still in its infancy, but public demand for this information is at a record high as more and more pet owners seek to understand their canine family members.

Focusing on the behavioral differences and tendencies that have arisen in different breed lines, this book explores, summarizes, and explains the on what breed can tell us about behavior—and, crucially, what it cannot.

The book covers a range of aspects

The book covers a range of aspects. They include the impact of inbreeding and how it contributes to problematic behavioral issues such as anxiety and aggression, and how it potentially affects the future health of the breed.

The limits of predicting a dog's behavior based upon breed, within breeds, and the corresponding limitations of breed-specific legislation is also considered.

"Breed Differences in Dog Behavior: Why Tails Wag Differently" further provides guidance for professionals to help their clients better understand behavioral issues, traits, and appropriate expectations around the right breed for their household.

Alex Lainsbury, Commissioning Editor at CABI, said, "Providing a comprehensive and approachable view of the science behind breed-specific behaviors, this book gives dog enthusiasts from all professional and personal backgrounds a better understanding of why dogs do what they do, and how we can improve our relationships with our canine companions."

More information: Renee L Ha et al, Breed Differences in Dog Behavior (2024). DOI: 10.1079/9781800624566.0000

Provided by CABI

Citation: Breed differences in dog behavior: New book (2024, March 20)
