Danish chef to launch gourmet dining to stratosphere

Earth's curvature
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Danish chef Rasmus Munk wants to take high-end cuisine to the edge of space, with plans to serve up a stratospheric dining experience in 2025, his restaurant said Thursday.

"The expedition will take place aboard Space Perspective Spaceship Neptune, the world's first carbon-neutral spaceship," Alchemist, the Copenhagen that has earned Munk two Michelin stars, said in a statement.

"They will dine as they watch the sunrise over the Earth's curvature" at an altitude of 100,000 feet (30,000 meters) above sea level, it said.

For $495,000 per ticket, six tourists will embark on a six-hour journey in a pressurized capsule that will rise into the stratosphere in a hydrogen-filled "SpaceBalloon".

The 32-year-old chef and self-confessed space enthusiast will be joining the trip.

Munk promises " inspired by the role of space exploration during the last 60 years of human history, and the impact it has had on our society—both scientifically and philosophically".

His will be restricted only by his inability to cook food over an open flame.

Many of the ingredients will be prepared on the ship from which the capsule is launched, according to Alchemist, which is ranked fifth among the world's restaurants in 2023 according to the World's Best 50 Restaurants guide.

In recent decades, Denmark has emerged as a gastronomical powerhouse on terra firma, with the Copenhagen restaurants Noma and Geranium both having held the title of the world's best restaurant.

