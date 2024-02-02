February 2, 2024

Video: Ariane 6 test model cryogenic system disconnection

by European Space Agency

Teams from ESA, France's space agency CNES and ArianeGroup successfully completed the disconnection and retraction of the Ariane 6 cryogenic systems on 30 January 2024.

These operations mark the start of dismantling the Ariane 6 test model to make way for its first launch. The combined test phase for Ariane 6 using propellants is now over and the European rocket is on track for its inaugural launch.

The that is on the launch pad at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, stands 62 m high. It is exactly the same as the "production model" Ariane 6 rockets that will soon be launched, except that its boosters are not tested as part of the complete rocket.

For this test, the fuel lines for the upper stage and main stage were disconnected. The yellow arms support the fuel lines that deliver and to the that is powered by the Vinci orbital engine.

Instead of simply disconnecting the lines, the Ariane 6 teams approached the operations as more tests, or rehearsals, allowing the teams another chance to practice ahead of launch. Seconds before a liftoff, the cryogenic fueling arms retract from the upper part of the rocket, removing the fueling lines. The main stage is fueled from the bottom of the rocket and these lines were also disconnected in the test.

Provided by European Space Agency

