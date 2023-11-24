November 24, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Europe's Ariane 6 rocket successfully completes hot-fire test

The hot-fire test at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana 'simulated a complete launch sequence'
The hot-fire test at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana 'simulated a complete launch sequence'

The European Space Agency's Ariane 6 rocket successfully completed a dress rehearsal on Thursday, test-firing its engine in preparation for a maiden voyage scheduled for 2024.

The final results of the ignition test, which involved firing up the Vulcain 2.1 engine and running it for more than seven minutes, will not be released until November 30, pending a full analysis.

But manufacturer ArianeGroup already called the rehearsal "successfully completed".

The hot-fire test at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana "simulated a complete launch sequence and thus validated the entire flight phase of Ariane 6's core stage," it said in a statement after Thursday's rehearsal.

ArianeGroup CEO Martin Sion praised the team for the "real industrial feat", but added that "a few additional tests", notably , were still needed before the rocket was ready for launch.

The rocket's workhorse predecessor, the Ariane 5, blasted off for the last time in July after 27 years of launches.

With the smaller Vega C grounded following a launch failure in December and Russia withdrawing in response to Ukraine sanctions, the ESA has been left without an independent way to space until it can get the Ariane 6 ready.

The launcher market, meanwhile, has been increasingly dominated by billionaire Elon Musk's US firm SpaceX.

"This test is a key milestone that comes after years of design, planning, preparation, construction and hard work by some of Europe's very best space engineers," said Josef Aschbacher, director general of the ESA.

"We are back on track to re-establish Europe's autonomous access to space."

© 2023 AFP

Citation: Europe's Ariane 6 rocket successfully completes hot-fire test (2023, November 24) retrieved 24 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-europe-ariane-rocket-successfully-hot-fire.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ariane 6: Launch system tests progressing well
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Has anyone ever taken a "deep field" picture of the sky, like Hubble, but with a radio telescope?

7 hours ago

Three Body Problem

Nov 21, 2023

Planets around Brown Dwarfs

Nov 21, 2023

How to calculate Aphelion distance?

Nov 20, 2023

What keeps most galactic stars from falling into the centeral black hole?

Nov 18, 2023

Number of atoms in the Universe

Nov 17, 2023

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)