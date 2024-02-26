February 26, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Scientists develop biocompatible fluorescent spray that detects fingerprints in ten seconds

by University of Bath

Scientists develop biocompatible fluorescent spray that detects fingerprints in ten seconds
Graphical abstract. Credit: Journal of the American Chemical Society (2024). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.3c11277

Scientists have developed a water-soluble, non-toxic fluorescent spray that makes fingerprints visible in just a few seconds, making forensic investigations safer, easier and quicker.

Latent fingerprints (LFPs) are invisible prints formed by sweat or oil left on an object after it's been touched.

Traditional forensic methods for detecting fingerprints either use toxic powders that can harm DNA evidence, or environmentally damaging petrochemical solvents.

The new dye , developed by scientists at the Shanghai Normal University (China) and the University of Bath (UK), is water soluble, exhibits low toxicity and enables rapid visualization of fingerprints at the crime scene.

They have created two different colored dyes—called LFP-Yellow and LFP-Red—which bind selectively with the negatively-charged molecules found in fingerprints, locking the in place and emitting a fluorescent glow that can be seen under blue light.

The dyes are based on a fluorescent protein found in jellyfish called Green Fluorescent Protein (GFP), which is used extensively by research scientists to visualize biological processes. This means the dyes are biologically compatible and don't interfere with subsequent DNA analysis of the fingerprints.

Scientists at the University of Bath (UK) and Shanghai Normal University (China) have developed a biocompatible fluorescent spray that detects fingerprints in ten seconds. The spray, based on a fluorescent protein from jellyfish, is safer, more sustainable and can be used on multiple types of surface. Credit: University of Bath

The fine spray prevents splashes that could damage prints, is less messy than a powder, and works quickly even on where it is harder to capture fingerprints, such as brick.

Professor Tony James, from the Department of Chemistry at the University of Bath (UK), said, "This system is safer, more sustainable and works faster than existing technologies and can even be used on fingerprints that are a week old.

"Having two different colors available means the spray can be used on different colored surfaces. We're hoping to produce more colors in the future."

Dr. Luling Wu, also from the University of Bath (UK), said, "The probes are only weakly fluorescent in , but emit strong fluorescence once they bind to the fingerprints through the interaction between the probes and or amino acids."

Fingerprints can be visualised a few seconds after spraying. Credit: Shanghai Normal University

The principal investigator, Professor Chusen Huang from Shanghai Normal University in China, said, "We hope this technology can really improve the detection of evidence at crime scenes."

"We are now collaborating with some companies to make our dyes available for sale. Further work is still ongoing."

Their study is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

More information: Nanan Ruan et al, De Novo Green Fluorescent Protein Chromophore-Based Probes for Capturing Latent Fingerprints Using a Portable System, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2024). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.3c11277

Provided by University of Bath

Citation: Scientists develop biocompatible fluorescent spray that detects fingerprints in ten seconds (2024, February 26) retrieved 26 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-scientists-biocompatible-fluorescent-spray-fingerprints.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Illuminating invisible bloody fingerprints with a fluorescent polymer
55 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Bonds in HClO4

Feb 25, 2024

Central atoms in Lewis structures: basic question

Feb 23, 2024

Force that causes ions to move to a lower concentration

Feb 20, 2024

Differences between ph meters for solutions, creams and oils

Feb 16, 2024

Freon filled balloons go flat QUICKLY! Why?

Feb 13, 2024

Help, I have made a huge mistake with copper sulfate!

Feb 9, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)