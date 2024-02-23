Online brand advocacy and Gen Z consumer behavior

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Understanding the dynamics of online brand advocacy is increasingly important in today's digital landscape, particularly for businesses targeting Generation Z (Gen Z) consumers. A study in the International Journal of Internet Marketing and Advertising surveyed 221 students intending to explore the factors influencing online brand advocacy behavior and its impact on purchase intentions and also examining the involvement of social media.

Generation Z usually refers to the demographic cohort succeeding the so-called Millennials and preceding Generation Alpha. While there is no specific definition of Gen Z, it usually refers to individuals born between the mid-to-late 1990s and the early 2010s, often stated as 1997 to 2012.

It is worth noting that the Millennials (born from 1981 to 1996) are often thought of as the original "digital natives" having been born after the invention of the World Wide Web and the emergence of ubiquitous computer technology. However, all subsequent generations have also grown up in an era characterized by rapid technological advancement, ubiquitous internet access, and widespread social media usage.

Gen Z exhibits distinctive characteristics and behavior shaped by what we might refer to as their digital upbringing. This technological environment influences their worldview, their approach to communication, and their preferences as consumers.

The work of Vivek Mishra of IIIT Bhubaneswar and Biswajit Das of the KIIT School of Management, also in Bhubaneswar, India offers several insights. First, it shows that brand-related factors such as brand social benefits, distinctiveness, prestige, and warmth significantly influence behavior among Gen Z individuals. Additionally, online brand advocacy correlates positively with purchase intent, indicating its role in driving actual purchasing decisions, with social media involvement having a moderating effect.

The findings highlight the evolving nature of consumer behavior showing how there has been a shift from traditional loyalty to advocacy. Moreover, they reveal how the latter represents an invaluable tool for companies to build trust and loyalty in a competitive market environment. Understanding and utilizing advocacy could improve the chances of long-term success for a brand.

More information: Biswajit Das et al, What drives Generation Z to Advocate for a Brand Online, International Journal of Internet Marketing and Advertising (2022). DOI: 10.1504/IJIMA.2022.10046942

