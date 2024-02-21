February 21, 2024

Mapping the future of rural revitalization: Study sheds light on China's rural dynamics

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Mapping the future of rural revitalization: A new study sheds light on China's rural dynamics
The driving mechanism of influencing factors of the coupling coordinated development of rural population-land-industry. Note: The area of the circle represents the magnitude of the determining force. Credit: Journal of Geographical Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s11442-023-2175-x

Globally, rural areas face challenges such as population decline, job shortages, and deepening urban-rural divides, exacerbated by rapid urbanization and industrialization. In China, these issues threaten rural sustainability, making the study of rural development patterns, especially the interaction between population dynamics, land use, and industrial activities, critical for devising effective revitalization strategies.

In a study published in the periodical Journal of Geographical Sciences, researchers from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences have carried out a detailed analysis of the population-land-industry (PLI) coordination in rural China for the year 2020. This study aims to provide insights into the mechanisms driving and the disparities within, which can make a significant contribution to the formulation of targeted development strategies.

The research conducted offers a comprehensive analysis of the population-land-industry (PLI) coupling coordinated development in rural China, uncovering the complex spatial patterns and key factors driving rural disparities.

By employing an improved evaluation index system, the study highlights the varied levels of PLI coordination across different regions, emphasizing the importance of physical geographical background, local socioeconomic conditions, and regional policies in shaping rural development.

The analysis reveals that strategic plans focusing on improving population quality, efficiency, and industrial integration are crucial for enhancing PLI coordination. This approach not only identifies the challenges faced by but also proposes actionable solutions, such as adopting "one village, one product" strategies and promoting an integrated urban-rural development framework.

The findings underscore the need for nuanced, location-specific policies to address the challenges of rural sustainability and growth, offering a roadmap for policymakers and stakeholders committed to revitalizing China's rural landscape.

The study highlights the critical role of cultivating rural talents, implementing land consolidation, and boosting industrial integration in enhancing rural sustainable development. It recommends adopting a targeted "one village, one product" strategic plan, land system innovation, and an integrated urban-rural development approach as key to fostering sustainable rural growth and addressing specific challenges through customized policies.

More information: Xuhong Li et al, The spatial pattern of population-land-industry coupling coordinated development and its influencing factor detection in rural China, Journal of Geographical Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s11442-023-2175-x

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Mapping the future of rural revitalization: Study sheds light on China's rural dynamics (2024, February 21) retrieved 21 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-future-rural-revitalization-china-dynamics.html
