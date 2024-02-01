February 1, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Dallas' Celanese and Under Armour team up for an Earth-friendly spandex alternative

by William Kavy, The Dallas Morning News

Under Armour
Credit: Képaréna 2014™ from Pexels

Dallas-based chemical and material manufacturing company Celanese is teaming up with athletic apparel brand Under Armour to create a new, recycling-friendly, spandex-like fiber.

Celanese plans on making the material, which it calls Neolast, available to the wider clothing industry.

The represents continued pivots in both firms: Celanese back into fabrics and Under Armour towards sustainability-centered business. But the recycling methods needed for Neolast's impact to be felt are still in development.

Spandex, the material traditionally used for stretchy clothing, has several long-known environmental issues. The fabric never biodegrades and its production exposes workers to potentially .

Neolast, according to Celanese, does not require hazardous chemicals in its , thanks to the manufacturer's new and proprietary "solvent-free melt extrusion process."

This updated also allows for recyclability.

"If you're doing chemical recycling, and you throw some spandex in there, nothing in that batch will be able to be broken down and reproduced," said Brian Bianco, president of the Celanese Foundation and director of external communication. "[Neolast] is made differently. It does have that capability."

Bianco said the company has been careful in its description of the product as sustainability-enabling, and not itself a fully recyclable product.

"The people who take the product from us and create the end-use apparel can then figure out, 'Okay, you've taken this huge obstacle out of the path. How do we keep accelerating this and make something that is fully recyclable?'" Bianco said.

Under Armour is trying to answer just that through circular economies, systems in which consumers pass on their goods to the next user in line rather than discarding them.

"NEOLAST will help support our sustainability goal of eliminating spandex from 75% of our products by 2030," said Anna Harry, global communication lead at Under Armour.

Celanese's current foray into fabric began with a November 2022 acquisition. Bianco explained that Celanese acquired a large piece of DuPont's mobility and materials business, where Neolast was already under development.

"We just picked it up and got behind it," said Bianco.

2024 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Dallas' Celanese and Under Armour team up for an Earth-friendly spandex alternative (2024, February 1) retrieved 1 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-dallas-celanese-armour-team-earth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A new method to develop recyclable, organic and flexible electronics
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Regenerating ion exchange resin

Jan 29, 2024

Chemical Garden, deeper conceptual explanation

Jan 25, 2024

Dissolving caffeine in room temperature water

Jan 17, 2024

Can degraded leatherette from Binoculars give off fumes?

Jan 15, 2024

Potassium Bichromate/Dichromate

Jan 13, 2024

Identification of HOMO/LUMO in radicals

Jan 7, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)