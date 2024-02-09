Climate change to bring invasive weeds to mid-Atlantic and northeastern US states: Study

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Numbers of range-shifting invasive plants with “major” ecological impacts expanding into mid-Atlantic states. Total numbers of major impact species for southern and northern New England regions from Rockwell-Postel et al. (Reference Rockwell-Postel, Laginhas and Bradley2020) and Coville et al. (Reference Coville, Griffin and Bradley2021), respectively, are also presented. Credit: Invasive Plant Science and Management (2023). DOI: 10.1017/inp.2023.24

In an online article published In Invasive Plant Science and Management, Justin D. Salva and Bethany A. Bradley performed and reported impact assessments on 104 plants most likely to expand with climate change into one or more Eastern U.S. States (Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and/or West Virginia) by 2050.

Among these plants, 32 are high-impact species associated with negative impacts on ecological communities or multiple native species, and many are also associated with socio-economic impacts.

"The new research helps to prioritize which range-shifting invasive species to target in the region for proactive prevention and management," says Bethany Bradley, Ph.D., Professor of Biogeography and Spatial Ecology in the Department of Environmental Conservation at the University of Massachusetts—Amherst.

"The impact assessment created in this study, and in related companion papers in New York and New England states, can inform state weed risk assessments by identifying emerging invasive species most likely to cause negative impacts, including many that are tied to ornamental plant trade."

