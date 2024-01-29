This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:
Video: Converting captured carbon dioxide to usable materials with environmentally-friendly reagents
As efforts to address the effects of a warming planet ramp up, CO2 removal is at the forefront of sustainability. But what happens to that carbon dioxide once it's removed from the environment? Researchers at UConn are showing how it can be converted into chemicals, fuels, and other beneficial applications by using reagents that are inexpensive, non-toxic, and help the environment.
Provided by University of Connecticut