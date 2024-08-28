The University of Connecticut, (UConn) was established in 1881 under its former name Storrs Agricultural School. UConn was officially established in 1939. Today, UConn has ten schools and campuses on the main campus in Storrs, Connecticut and separate schools of law and social work in Hartford as well as schools of medicine and dental in Farmington. UConn has a student body of more than 29,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. The university is consistently rated in the top 30 of public universities within the United States.

University of Connecticut

New models help predict protein dynamic signatures

To the average person, knowing how a protein wiggles might not seem that exciting or pertinent, but then again, most people aren't fascinated by the natural movements and fluctuations of proteins and their functional properties. ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Aug 22, 2024

0

5

Researchers publish first-of-its kind scorpion genome

A team of researchers at UConn, in collaboration with Carlos Santibanez-Lopez at Western Connecticut State University, have generated the first chromosome-level genome of the desert hairy scorpion—an iconic inhabitant of ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 12, 2024

0

0

