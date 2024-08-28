The University of Connecticut, (UConn) was established in 1881 under its former name Storrs Agricultural School. UConn was officially established in 1939. Today, UConn has ten schools and campuses on the main campus in Storrs, Connecticut and separate schools of law and social work in Hartford as well as schools of medicine and dental in Farmington. UConn has a student body of more than 29,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. The university is consistently rated in the top 30 of public universities within the United States.

Address 850 Bolton Road, Unit 1085, Storrs, CT 06269-1085 Website http://www.uconn.edu Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Connecticut

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

