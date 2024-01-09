January 9, 2024

Educational reform should embrace learners' diversity, study finds

by Neil Schoenherr, Washington University in St. Louis

Aggregated CLDs showing the most frequent causal links directly (A) or indirectly (B) expressed in CLDs built by 648 model-building groups of participants. All causal links expressed directly by more than 25% of the CLDs (in A) or indirectly by more than 50% CLDs (in B) are shown, with arrow weights proportional to the frequency with which they were expressed. Only one negative link (poverty -> learning material, in A) met this criterion, all other links are positive. Links of the generic structure are highlighted in red and shown in In (B), the links by which components affect themselves are not shown, for clarity, but particularly for the generic structure component were among the most widely reported. Credit: PLOS ONE (2023). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0290456

Educational reform should embrace learners' diversity, provide equitable access to foster attendance and promote student interest in learning through child-centered teaching, finds a new study from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.

"Our study investigates how participatory methods allow a shift away from a right to toward a right to quality and in learning for all , including the most disadvantaged students," said Jean-Francois Trani, an associate professor at the Brown School and co-author of "Student engagement and attendance are central mechanisms interacting with inclusive and equitable quality education," published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Trani and his co-author, Robbie Hart, an associate scientist at the Missouri Botanical Garden, conducted 648 group workshops with school stakeholders in Afghanistan and Pakistan to envision model schools.

They found that child engagement in education, child attendance and child inclusion in equitable quality education all influence each other, and increases in any of these components were perceived to drive increases in the others.

More information: Jean-Francois Trani et al, Student engagement and attendance are central mechanisms interacting with inclusive and equitable quality education: Evidence from Afghanistan and Pakistan, PLOS ONE (2023). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0290456

Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Washington University in St. Louis

Citation: Educational reform should embrace learners' diversity, study finds (2024, January 9) retrieved 9 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-reform-embrace-learners-diversity.html
