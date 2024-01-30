January 30, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

130 poisonous frogs seized at Bogota airport

A member of Colombia's national police shows one of the frogs seized at the Bogota airport on January 28, 2024, in a picture released by Bogota's Environment Secretary
A member of Colombia's national police shows one of the frogs seized at the Bogota airport on January 28, 2024, in a picture released by Bogota's Environment Secretary.

Authorities in Colombia seized 130 poisonous frogs being trafficked through the Bogota airport on Monday and arrested the Brazilian woman carrying them.

The woman was transporting the colorful harlequin poison frogs (oophaga histrionica) inside film containers while traveling to Sao Paulo with a stopover in Panama.

She "claimed that a local community had given them as a gift," Bogota Environment Secretary Adriana Soto said in a video shared with media.

Harlequin frogs are venomous, measure less than five centimeters (two inches) and live in damp forests along the Pacific coast between Ecuador and Colombia, as well as in other countries in Central and South America.

Harlequin frogs such as these discovered in a suitcase at the Bogota airport, are venomous, measure less than five centimeters and live in damp forests in South and Central America
Harlequin frogs such as these discovered in a suitcase at the Bogota airport, are venomous, measure less than five centimeters and live in damp forests in South and Central America.

"This is sought after in international markets," said Bogota Police Commander Juan Carlos Arevalo, adding that private collectors might pay up to $1,000 for each.

The police reported that the woman carrying the frogs was arrested "for the crime of wildlife tracking" before being handed over to the prosecutor's office.

Animal trafficking is common in Colombia—one of the most biodiverse countries in the world—especially of amphibians, and marine animal parts, such as those of sharks.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: 130 poisonous frogs seized at Bogota airport (2024, January 30) retrieved 30 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-poisonous-frogs-seized-bogota-airport.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Over 17,000 hectares destroyed in Colombia forest fires
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Ancestry and Ancient DNA

Jan 28, 2024

Therapeutic vs Diagnostic Ultrasound Tissue Temperature

Jan 23, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Jan 23, 2024

Biology Honors Project thought

Jan 23, 2024

Genetic Haemochromatosis - common in Celtic/Gaelic nations

Jan 22, 2024

Biggest Breakthroughs in Biology and Neuroscience in 2023

Jan 20, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)