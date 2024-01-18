January 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Climate change may reduce average life expectancy by half a year, study suggests

by Public Library of Science

climate change
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The cost of climate change may take six months off the average human lifespan, according to a study published January 18, 2024, in the open-access journal PLOS Climate by Amit Roy from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology and The New School for Social Research, U.S.

Temperature and rainfall—two telltale signals of —cause myriad public health concerns, from the acute and direct (e.g., like flooding and ) to the indirect yet equally devastating (e.g., respiratory and mental illnesses). While impacts like these are observable and well documented, existing research has not established a direct link between change and life expectancy.

To clarify this relationship, the author evaluated average , rainfall, and life expectancy data from 191 countries from 1940–2020, using GDP per capita to control for drastic differences between countries.

In addition to measuring the isolated impacts of temperature and rainfall, the author designed a first-of-its-kind composite climate change index, which combines the two variables to gauge the overarching severity of climate change.

Results indicate that in isolation, a global temperature increase of 1°C is associated with an average human life expectancy decrease of approximately 0.44 years, or about six months and one week. A 10-point increase in the composite climate change index—which accounts for both temperature and rainfall—is expected to decrease the average life expectancy by six months. Women and individuals in developing nations are disproportionately affected.

Beyond the results of this study, Dr. Roy is hopeful that the composite climate change index will standardize the global conversation about climate change; become a usable metric for the nonscientific public; and encourage collaboration and even friendly competition among countries to combat the impacts of climate change.

Mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to a changing environment are of particular importance, the author says.

To complement this large-scale approach, the author suggests localized future studies that consider specific severe weather events (e.g., wildfires, tsunamis, and floods), the impacts of which cannot be fully captured through analyzing temperature and rainfall alone.

Dr. Roy adds, "The global threat posed by climate change to the well-being of billions underscores the urgent need to address it as a public health crisis, as revealed by this study, emphasizing that mitigation efforts to reduce and proactive initiatives are essential to safeguard and protect the health of populations worldwide."

More information: A panel data study on the effect of climate change on life expectancy, PLOS Climate (2024). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pclm.0000339

Journal information: PLOS Climate

Provided by Public Library of Science

Citation: Climate change may reduce average life expectancy by half a year, study suggests (2024, January 18) retrieved 18 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-climate-average-life-year.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Extreme rainfall increases exponentially with global warming: Study
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

3 hours ago

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jan 16, 2024

Evidence of large submarine volcanic eruption 520 kyrs ago in Aegean

Jan 16, 2024

What happens to the IR radiation that the Greenhouse gases don't absorb?

Jan 14, 2024

M7.5 Earthquake, near Anamizu, W Japan

Jan 5, 2024

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Jan 2, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)