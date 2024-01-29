January 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

3.5 billion-year-old hydrothermal vent sediments offers clues to life's origin

by University of Western Australia

3.5 billion-year-old hydrothermal vent sediments offers clues to life's origin
Locality map and stratigraphic column, North Pole Dome. Credit: Science Advances (2024). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adj4789

Researchers from The University of Western Australia examined 3.5 billion-year-old hydrothermal vent sediments and discovered clues about the origin and early evolution of life.

The study, by Professor Birger Rasmussen and Dr. Janet Muhling, from UWA's School of Earth Sciences, and Professor Nicholas Tosca, from the Department of Earth Science at University of Cambridge, was published in the journal Science Advances.

They examined 3.5 billion-year-old jaspers from the North Pole Dome area west of Marble Bar in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and found it contained abundant particles of iron-rich , identified as greenalite.

"We discovered the tiny clay particles were much more abundant than the prominent iron-oxide particles that give the jaspers their bright red color," Professor Rasmussen said.

"The tiny, drab greenalite particles are essentially hidden in plain sight and are only observable using very high magnification electron microscopes."

Geochemical modeling by Professor Tosca predicted greenalite was the main iron-rich mineral to form when hot vent fluids mixed with on early Earth.

The researchers also found tiny particles of apatite, a calcium phosphate mineral, with the clay particles.

Professor Tosca's modeling of seawater circulation through the beneath the ancient seafloor indicates the phosphorus was released into vent fluids as minerals in the crust reacted with the heated seawater.

"This suggests seafloor vent systems may have been a source of phosphorus for life on early Earth," Professor Rasmussen said.

"Because the minute apatite particles did not dissolve in seawater, we estimate that seawater phosphorus concentrations were likely 10 to 100 times higher than in today's deep ocean."

The study suggests , which probably littered the seafloor soon after the first oceans formed about 4.2 billion years ago, were not only a source of , essential for the origin and early evolution of life, but also produced trillions upon trillions of tiny, highly reactive clay particles.

More information: Birger Rasmussen et al, Nanoparticulate apatite and greenalite in oldest, well-preserved hydrothermal vent precipitates, Science Advances (2024). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adj4789

Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by University of Western Australia

Citation: 3.5 billion-year-old hydrothermal vent sediments offers clues to life's origin (2024, January 29) retrieved 29 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-billion-year-hydrothermal-vent-sediments.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Recreation of ancient seawater reveals which nutrients shaped the evolution of early life
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jan 27, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Jan 18, 2024

Evidence of large submarine volcanic eruption 520 kyrs ago in Aegean

Jan 16, 2024

What happens to the IR radiation that the Greenhouse gases don't absorb?

Jan 14, 2024

M7.5 Earthquake, near Anamizu, W Japan

Jan 5, 2024

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Jan 2, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)