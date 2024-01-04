January 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Australian fossil suggests photosynthesis evolved at least 1.75 billion years ago

by Nature Publishing Group

Australian fossil suggests photosynthesis evolved at least 1.75 billion years ago
TEM picture of a specimen of Navifusa majensis from the McDermott Formation (Tawallah Group, Australia). This picture shows the positions where the thylakoidal membranes are measured. Measurements are compiled in table S4 below. n = 2 N. majensis for McDermott Formation. “n” represents the number of specimens observed by TEM. Credit: Nature (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06896-7

The oldest evidence of photosynthetic structures reported to date has been identified inside a collection of 1.75-billion-year-old microfossils, a Nature paper reveals. The discovery helps to shed light on the evolution of oxygenic photosynthesis.

Oxygenic photosynthesis, in which catalyzes the conversion of water and into glucose and oxygen, is unique to and related organelles within eukaryotes. Cyanobacteria had an important role in the evolution of early life and were active during the Great Oxidation Event around 2.4 billion years ago, but the timings of the origins of oxygenic photosynthesis are debated due to limited evidence.

Catherine Demoulin, Emmanuelle Javaux and colleagues present direct evidence of fossilized photosynthetic structures from Navifusa majensis. The microstructures are thylakoids; membrane-bound structures found inside the chloroplasts of plants and some modern cyanobacteria. The authors identified them in fossils from three different locations, but the oldest, which come from the McDermott Formation in Australia, are 1.75 billion years old.

N. majensis is presumed to be a cyanobacterium. The discovery of thylakoids in a specimen of this age suggests that photosynthesis may have evolved at some point before 1.75 billion years ago. It does not, however, solve the mystery of whether photosynthesis evolved before or after the Great Oxidation Event.

Similar ultrastructural analyses of older microfossils could help to answer this question, the authors say, and help to determine whether the evolution of thylakoids contributed to the rise in at the time of the Great Oxidation Event.

More information: Catherine F. Demoulin et al, Oldest thylakoids in fossil cells directly evidence oxygenic photosynthesis, Nature (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06896-7

Journal information: Nature

Provided by Nature Publishing Group

Citation: Australian fossil suggests photosynthesis evolved at least 1.75 billion years ago (2024, January 4) retrieved 4 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-australian-fossil-photosynthesis-evolved-billion.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Strange bacteria hint at ancient origin of photosynthesis
99 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

In praise of Pandas

13 hours ago

A potent antibiotic for a drug-resistant superbug

20 hours ago

How does one check life signs of an insect?

Jan 2, 2024

How a-priori intelligence is even possible?

Jan 1, 2024

An anaerobic denitrification question

Jan 1, 2024

What are mesocarnivore/hypocarnivore/omnivore?

Dec 30, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)