January 17, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

preprint

trusted source

proofread

Astronomers identify 164 promising targets for the habitable worlds observatory

by Andy Tomaswick, Universe Today

exoplanets
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Planning large astronomical missions is a long process. In some cases, such as the now functional James Webb Space Telescope, it can literally take decades. Part of that learning process is understanding what the mission will be designed to look for. Coming up with a list of what it should look for is a process, and on larger missions, teams of scientists work together to determine what they think will be best for the mission.

In that vein, a team of researchers from UC Berkeley and UC Riverside have released a paper on the arXiv preprint server describing a database of exoplanets that could be worth the time of NASA's new planned habitable planet survey, the Habitable Worlds Observatory HWO.

Astronomy's decadal surveys are the starting point for many ambitious projects, and the Astro2020 Decadal Survey didn't disappoint. It called for NASA to develop a 6-meter space telescope capable of high-contrast observations in optical, infrared, and ultraviolet wavelengths.

That project became known as the HWO; its primary is to observe 25 different exoplanets in their 's habitable zones and look for biosignatures on them. Essentially, it will be humanity's best alien finder. While not searching biosignatures, it can also do general astronomy, but knowing what planets to look at is critical to its mission.

To tackle that part of the project, a NASA project known as the Exoplanet Exploration Program developed a list of 164 candidate exoplanets "whose [hypothetical] exo-Earths would be the most accessible" for the HWO. Mainly, that accessibility had to do with the characteristics of the planet's parent star, but its separation from that star was also considered.

While those are helpful characteristics to consider, there are plenty more factors that we believe go into whether a planet is habitable or not. These include the frequency of flares and the abundance of certain elements in the star itself. That is precisely the kind of information the new catalog contains.

The first in a series of lectures leading up to the advent of the HWO. Credit: STScI Research YouTube Channel

Specifically, the measurements the authors collected can be broken down into five categories: stellar element abundance, photometric values, flare rates, variability estimates, and X-ray emissions. However, each of those categories has plenty of nuance in it. For example, the researchers collected 1,700 stellar measurements of elemental abundance for 14 different elements. However, they could only find X-ray emission data for 41 of the 168 stars in the catalog.

The lack of data isn't surprising, as they were simply collecting data from other publicly available sources. Some of those sources focused on thousands of stars and weren't paying close attention to the ones needed from this data set. Data came from various places, including the Gaia, TESS, and WISE.

Even the database itself was modeled on a similar one, known as ExEP Mission Star List (EMSL), that was originally developed for two other Great Observatories, LUVOIR and HabEx. Each has its own specialization, and while there is some overlap with HWO, the data defining those missions wasn't complete enough to help define HWO.

As such, there is still work to do in drawing up a project definition and finalizing the scientific and technical goals for HWO. The authors pointed out that this paper was only the first of a series of precursor papers that would help flesh out what this new observatory would be able to do. Luckily, the catalog they have created is freely available, so any interested party can explore the data they've collected and potentially contribute to some of the future work defined at the end of the paper. There's always more science to be done.

More information: Caleb K. Harada et al, Setting the stage for the search for life with the Habitable Worlds Observatory: Properties of 164 promising planet survey targets, arXiv (2024). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2401.03047

Journal information: arXiv

Provided by Universe Today

Citation: Astronomers identify 164 promising targets for the habitable worlds observatory (2024, January 17) retrieved 17 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-astronomers-habitable-worlds-observatory.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scorching, seven-planet system revealed by new Kepler exoplanet list
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

If nothing can escape a black hole, it follows that Hawking radiation can't exist?

Jan 16, 2024

Would discovery of a galaxy without dark matter disprove MOND?

Jan 16, 2024

Stellar evolution path and Regression line

Jan 16, 2024

Faraday pulsation

Jan 15, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jan 12, 2024

Sample and Return of Asteroid Bennu - live on Oct 20, 2020 at 1720 GMT

Jan 12, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)