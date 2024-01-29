January 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Artemis teams install emergency escape baskets at NASA Kennedy

by Antonia Jaramillo, NASA

Artemis teams install emergency escape baskets at NASA Kennedy
Credit: NASA

Teams with NASA's Exploration Ground Systems Program began installing the four emergency egress baskets at Launch Pad 39B in preparation for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In the event of an emergency at the pad during the launch countdown, these baskets, similar to gondolas on ski lifts, will take the astronauts and pad personnel safely from the mobile launcher to the base of the pad where emergency transport vehicles will drive them away.

Following installation, teams will thoroughly test the baskets by placing water tanks filled at different levels to help simulate the different weights of the passengers and releasing them.

Once the basket testing is complete, teams will perform an emergency egress demonstration with the Artemis II to practice the route the will take during an emergency. The emergency egress system is one of several new systems and upgrades being installed in support of safety for crewed Artemis missions.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Artemis teams install emergency escape baskets at NASA Kennedy (2024, January 29) retrieved 29 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-artemis-teams-emergency-baskets-nasa.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA's tale of two towers: Both Artemis mobile launchers see action
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Celestial plane orientation to the galactic core

Jan 27, 2024

Observational Astronomy Project Ideas to Show Special Relativity

Jan 27, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jan 26, 2024

Help identifying this Tumbling object in a night sky photo from Namibia

Jan 26, 2024

Questions about dark matter/energy

Jan 26, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Jan 22, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)