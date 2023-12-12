December 12, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Video: Permafrost thaw: A silent menace

by European Space Agency

Video: Permafrost thaw: A silent menace
Credit: European Space Agency

Ice is without doubt one of the first casualties of climate change, but the effects of our warming world are not only limited to ice melting on Earth's surface. Ground that has been frozen for thousands of years, called permafrost, is thawing—adding to the climate crisis and causing serious issues for local communities.

Scientists estimate that the world's permafrost holds almost double the amount of carbon that is currently in the atmosphere. When permafrost warms and thaws, it releases methane and carbon dioxide, adding these to the atmosphere and making global warming even worse.

While permafrost cannot be directly observed from space, a lot of different types of satellite data, along with and modeling, allow scientists to paint a picture of permafrost ground conditions.

Credit: European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Video: Permafrost thaw: A silent menace (2023, December 12) retrieved 12 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-video-permafrost-silent-menace.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Satellites yield insight into not so permanent permafrost
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do almost all rivers in the world flow North to South?

1 hour ago

Low magnitude earthquakes in Scotland, Highlands and Inner Hebrides

Dec 10, 2023

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Dec 6, 2023

Merapi eruptions - 2023

Dec 3, 2023

M7.6 Earthquake of coast of Mindinao, Philippines

Dec 3, 2023

Niijima (new island) eruption 2023, Ogasawara Archipelago, Japan

Dec 3, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)