December 11, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Snapping shrimp create rowdy reef in Kimberley Marine Park

by Samuel Jeremic, Curtin University

Snapping shrimp create rowdy reef in Kimberley Marine Park
Credit: Curtin University

Underwater reefs are generally thought of as tranquil places—however some truly unruly residents make one such area off the coast of northwestern Australia anything but quiet.

Marine experts from Curtin University and the Western Australian Museum were diving in the West Holothuria Reef complex in Wunambal Gaambera wundaagu saltwater country off the Kimberley coast of WA, when they encountered snapping shrimp making a similar to frying bacon.

As part of the Kimberley Reef Connect project, Trip Leader Associate Professor Zoe Richards from Curtin University's School of Molecular and Life Sciences was recording coral biodiversity when she noticed the sounds.

"Healthy reefs can be quite noisy but on this particular , the clicking and crackling sounds were so loud I had to take a moment to stop recording the corals and just listen in awe," she said.

"I have never dived on such a naturally rowdy reef—it was something I will never forget."

Snapping shrimp have a specialized, oversized claw which snaps shut to create a shockwave to stun passing prey so it can be captured.

They also use their claws for communicating, digging burrows, fighting rival shrimp for territory and warding off would-be predators.

They are found throughout Australia, with 150 species capable of making the characteristic snapping sound.

Snapping shrimp off the coast of northwestern Australia create a sound similar to frying bacon as they collectively snap their claws shut. Credit: Zoe Richards/Curtin University

Associate Professor Richards said she believed this may be one of the noisiest reefs in Australia, though a dedicated trip to study the shrimp's chorus' would be needed to know for sure.

Western Australian Museum Curator of Crustacea Dr. Andrew Hosie said there would have been multiple species in abundance at the site to make such a cacophony.

"The underwater 'shrimphony' of noise created by populations of snapping shrimp can even be loud enough to create interference with underwater acoustic communications," he said.

"The snaps of some species have been recorded at over 200 decibels, which is as loud as whale song."

The Kimberley Reef Connect project was undertaken in collaboration with the Western Australian Museum, Wunambal Gaambera Aboriginal Corporation and Uunguu Rangers.

Federal Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said the Kimberley Reef Connect project is revealing the exceptional biodiversity and cultural value of Australian Marine Parks.

"The Kimberley Marine Park covers an area bigger than Tasmania and features a vast area of deep, unexplored underwater habitat," Minister Plibersek said.

"Marine discovery and survey expeditions increase our understanding of the weird and wonderful sea creatures that inhabit ocean reefs—such as snapping —so we can ensure they are protected for our kids and grandkids."

Provided by Curtin University

Citation: Snapping shrimp create rowdy reef in Kimberley Marine Park (2023, December 11) retrieved 11 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-snapping-shrimp-rowdy-reef-kimberley.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Snapping shrimp may act as 'dinner bell' for gray whales off Oregon coast
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Current thinking on diet and brain evolution?

3 hours ago

Do fluctuations in Earth's magnetic field cause heart attacks?

5 hours ago

Science of Everyday Thinking

23 hours ago

Any hypothesized cases of long covid subtle enough to be undiagnosed?

Dec 10, 2023

Human hair growth model

Dec 9, 2023

Could human DNA be every type of plant, animal, or microbe DNA?

Dec 9, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)