December 7, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Exogenous arginine promotes coproduction of biomass and astaxanthin in Haematococcus pluvialis

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Exogenous arginine promotes coproduction of biomass and astaxanthin in Haematococcus pluvialis
Graphical abstract. Credit: Bioresource Technology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.biortech.2023.130001

Researchers led by Prof. Huang Qing from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have shown that arginine supplementation can improve the growth and astaxanthin production of Haematococcus pluvialis (H. pluvialis).

The study was published in Biosource Technology.

Astaxanthin is a potent ketocarotenoid, best known for its strong antioxidant properties. It has been used in food, pharmaceutical, medicinal, and cosmetic industries. H. pluvialis is one of the best natural sources of astaxanthin found in nature.

"We have been looking for an economical, faster and healthier way to produce astaxanthin in H. pluvialis," said Prof. Huang, "and this is what we found."

In this study, the researchers compared different substances that can help a type of algae called H. pluvialis grow and produce astaxanthin, a valuable compound. They discovered that arginine was one of the most effective and economical additives for this purpose.

Through this study, they found that arginine works by activating specific pathways in the algae, controlling certain related to and lipids, improving how the algae uses , and increasing the expression of several genes involved in lipid and astaxanthin production. This combination of effects results in better growth, higher astaxanthin levels, and increased lipid production.

More information: Adolf Acheampong et al, Exogenous arginine promotes the coproduction of biomass and astaxanthin under high-light conditions in Haematococcus pluvialis, Bioresource Technology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.biortech.2023.130001

Journal information: Bioresource Technology

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Exogenous arginine promotes coproduction of biomass and astaxanthin in Haematococcus pluvialis (2023, December 7) retrieved 7 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-exogenous-arginine-coproduction-biomass-astaxanthin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

γ-aminobutyric acid boosts astaxanthin production
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Human hair growth model

11 hours ago

Could human DNA be every type of plant, animal, or microbe DNA?

Dec 5, 2023

Weighing scale that can measure body fat via impedances

Dec 3, 2023

How many living cells on Earth?

Dec 3, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Dec 2, 2023

Sars-Cov2, RSV declining; Human Metapneumovirus increased

Dec 1, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)