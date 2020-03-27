March 27, 2020

Scientists develop novel technology to stimulate biomass and astaxanthin accumulation in haematococcus

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists develop novel technology to stimulate biomass and astaxanthin accumulation in haematococcus
Schematic diagram of the DBD plasma set-up and the LTP treatment of H. pluvialis. Credit: CHEN Zhu

Chinese scientists with Institute of Technical Biology and Agriculture Engineering, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science applied low-temperature plasma technology to stimulate biomass and astaxanthin accumulation in Haematococcus pluvialis at appropriate conditions.

Low-temperature plasma (LTP) is an excellent inducer of oxidative stress in biological systems thanks to its ability to produce a variety of reactive species which can cause a variety of biological effects.

Previously, HUANG Qing and his team had made a series of progress in microbial sterilization, and mutation breeding by using low-temperature plasma.

Astaxanthin is a ketocarotenoid with diverse functions such as coloring, antioxidant and , thus it has been widely applied in a variety of industries such as aquaculture, food, cosmetics, health and .

In nature, H.pluvialis is considered to be the microalgae with the highest natural accumulation. Due to the increasing demand for natural astaxanthin and its high price, effective and novel techniques for increasing biomass and astaxanthin yields in H. pluvialis are in great demand for both research and application purposes.

In this work, HUANG and his colleagues explored the optimal conditions of low-temperature plasma discharge on the growth and biomass of H. pluvialis by adjusting plasma treatment time.

Scientists develop novel technology to stimulate biomass and astaxanthin accumulation in haematococcus
Schematic diagram of the mechanism of low temperature plasma stimulating the growth and astaxanthin accumulation of H. pluvialis. Credit: CHEN Zhu

As such, they obtained the stimulation effect which was ascribed to ROS induced regulation of redox homeostasis in the photosynthetic process, which improved antioxidant activities correspondingly.

In their work this time, they also conducted comparative transcriptome analysis to explain the mechanism and revealed the involved major stimulating bio-agents.

And they found that the main differentially expressed genes were associated with the metabolism and transport of phytohormones which were enhanced under the oxidative stress induced by LTP treatment.

They believe their work may not only provide a novel and simple way to improve the biomass and astaxanthin production of H. pluvialis, but also help to understand the mechanism for the non-thermal -induced stimulation effect on H. pluvialis.

Explore further

Success in metabolically engineering marine algae to synthesize valuable antioxidant astaxanthin
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists develop novel technology to stimulate biomass and astaxanthin accumulation in haematococcus (2020, March 27) retrieved 27 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-scientists-technology-biomass-astaxanthin-accumulation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

I want to try an experiment related to mechanics -- suggestions please

Mar 02, 2020

Cloud chamber - electron tracks? - solved

Mar 01, 2020

Recoil dampening in silencers and supressors

Mar 01, 2020

My cloud chamber didn't make any tracks...

Feb 29, 2020

P-N junction Semiconductors

Feb 29, 2020

Homemade cloud chamber not working

Feb 28, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments