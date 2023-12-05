December 5, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

'Shocking' discovery: Electricity from electric eels may transfer genetic material to nearby animals

by Nagoya University

'Shocking' discovery: Electricity from electric eels may transfer genetic material to nearby animals
Researchers discovered that electric eels, the biggest power-making creature on Earth, can release enough electricity to genetically modify small fish larvae. Credit: Shintaro Sakaki

The electric eel is the biggest power-making creature on Earth. It can release up to 860 volts, which is enough to run a machine. In a recent study, a research group from Nagoya University in Japan found electric eels can release enough electricity to genetically modify small fish larvae. They published their findings in PeerJ.

The researchers' findings add to what we know about electroporation, a gene delivery technique. Electroporation uses an electric field to create temporary pores in the . This lets molecules, like DNA or proteins, enter the .

The research group was led by Professor Eiichi Hondo and Assistant Professor Atsuo Iida from Nagoya University. They thought that if electricity flows in a river, it might affect the cells of nearby organisms. Cells can incorporate DNA fragments in water, known as environmental DNA.

To test this, they exposed the young fish in their laboratory to a DNA solution with a marker that glowed in the light to see if the zebrafish had taken the DNA. Then, they introduced an and prompted it to bite a feeder to discharge electricity.

The zebrafish larvae and a DNA solution were put into a small container and placed inside the tank where the electric eel produces electric pulses when it is fed by the experimenter. Credit: Shintaro Sakaki

According to Iida, electroporation is commonly viewed as a process only found in the laboratory, but he was not convinced.

"I thought electroporation might happen in nature," he said. "I realized that in the Amazon River could well act as a power source, organisms living in the surrounding area could act as recipient cells, and environmental DNA fragments released into the water would become foreign genes, causing in the surrounding organisms because of electric discharge."

'Shocking' discovery: Electricity from electric eels may transfer genetic material to nearby animals
DNA of zebrafish larvae have been modified (shown in green) by the electricity from the eel. (Zebrafish and highlighted GFP images are overlayed). Credit: Shintaro Sakaki

The researchers discovered that 5% of the larvae had markers showing gene transfer. "This indicates that the discharge from the electric eel promoted gene transfer to the cells, even though eels have different shapes of pulse and unstable voltage compared to machines usually used in electroporation," said Iida. "Electric eels and other organisms that generate electricity could affect genetic modification in nature.".

Other studies have observed a similar phenomenon occurring with naturally occurring fields, such as lightning, affecting nematodes and soil bacteria. Iida is very excited about the possibilities of research in living organisms. He believes these effects are beyond what conventional wisdom can understand.

He said, "I believe that attempts to discover new biological phenomena based on such 'unexpected' and 'outside-the-box' ideas will enlighten the world about the complexities of living organisms and trigger breakthroughs in the future."

More information: Shintaro Sakaki et al, Electric organ discharge from electric eel facilitates DNA transformation into teleost larvae in laboratory conditions, PeerJ (2023). DOI: 10.7717/peerj.16596

Journal information: PeerJ

Provided by Nagoya University

Citation: 'Shocking' discovery: Electricity from electric eels may transfer genetic material to nearby animals (2023, December 5) retrieved 5 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-discovery-electricity-electric-eels-genetic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers develop low-cost electroporation device that could expand global access to cancer drugs
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Could human DNA be every type of plant, animal, or microbe DNA?

3 hours ago

Weighing scale that can measure body fat via impedances

Dec 3, 2023

How many living cells on Earth?

Dec 3, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Dec 2, 2023

Sars-Cov2, RSV declining; Human Metapneumovirus increased

Dec 1, 2023

Can a COVID vaccine cause a cancer (e.g., lymphoma) to be worse?

Dec 1, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)