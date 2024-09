Nagoya University is a Japanese national university headquartered in Chikusa-ku, Nagoya. It is the last Imperial University in Japan and among the National Seven Universities. It is the 3rd best ranked higher education institution in Japan (77th worldwide). As of 2014, the university has produced six Nobel Prize winners in science, it was the third most in Japan behind Kyoto University and the University of Tokyo.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

