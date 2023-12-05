December 5, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Unlocking a climate puzzle: Study reveals hidden physics in quasi-linear temperature-radiation link

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Unlocking climate puzzle: Study reveals hidden physics in quasi-linear temperature-radiation link
Diagram depicting the two main processes for quasi-linear surface temperature and outgoing longwave radiation (OLR). Left: enhancement of meridional surface temperature gradient by the greenhouse effect of water vapor; Right: Re-routing part of OLR from warm places to cold places by poleward energy transport. Credit: Ming Cai and Xiaoming Hu

Curious about what drives Earth's climate sensitivity? A recent study in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences explores the complex links transforming the relationship between surface temperature and outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) from quartic to quasi-linear.

Led by Dr. Jie Sun from Florida State University, this research unravels hidden mechanisms shaping our planet's , providing fresh insights into why the temperature and OLR relation deviates from the quartic pattern stated by the Stefan-Boltzmann law.

What is the Stefan-Boltzmann law? Greenhouse gases in the atmosphere create a contrast between thermal emission, linked to the fourth power of surface temperature, and OLR.

Prof. Xiaoming Hu from Sun Yat-sen University, the corresponding author of the study, explained, "Vertical convective energy transport acts like an atmospheric mixer, swirling temperatures within a column. This allows the relation between surface temperature and OLR to still follow the quartic pattern by lowering the radiative emission layer."

The study uncovers how various factors influence surface temperature and OLR. The greenhouse effect of water vapor acts as a magnifier, amplifying temperature differences across the Earth's surface without altering the latitudinal variation of OLR. This suppresses the nonlinearity between OLR and surface temperature.

Poleward energy transport, on the other hand, functions as an equalizer, harmonizing disparities across different regions of the globe. One of the by-products of this global heat redistribution is the re-routing of OLR from warm places to cold places, acting to reduce OLR differences across different regions. This, in turn, further suppresses the nonlinearity.

Prof. Ming Cai from Florida State University said, "Understanding these complex climate interactions is akin to decoding a puzzle. Each piece brings us closer to deciphering our planet's climate intricacies."

By illuminating these connections, scientists make significant strides in comprehending Earth's climate and how its intricate components orchestrate the overall climate sensitivity, namely not only energy output rate but also where the output takes place.

More information: Jie Sun et al, A Quasi-Linear Relationship between Planetary Outgoing Longwave Radiation and Surface Temperature in a Radiative-Convective-Transportive Climate Model of a Gray Atmosphere, Advances in Atmospheric Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s00376-023-2386-1

Journal information: Advances in Atmospheric Sciences

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Unlocking a climate puzzle: Study reveals hidden physics in quasi-linear temperature-radiation link (2023, December 5) retrieved 5 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-climate-puzzle-reveals-hidden-physics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists pinpoint the key mechanism for amplification of global warming
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Merapi eruptions - 2023

Dec 3, 2023

M7.6 Earthquake of coast of Mindinao, Philippines

Dec 3, 2023

Niijima (new island) eruption 2023, Ogasawara Archipelago, Japan

Dec 3, 2023

Mag 2.7 earthquake in Cornwall, 19 Nov 2023

Dec 3, 2023

Measuring changes in Earth's rotation

Dec 2, 2023

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Dec 1, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)