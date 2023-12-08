December 8, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

More accurate O'ahu rainfall data supports extreme weather preparedness

by University of Hawaii at Manoa

rain gauge
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Rainfall estimations on O'ahu can be more accurate by combining Hawai'i's two main types of rainfall observations, radar and rain gauge, according to a study by University of Hawai'i at Mānoa researchers. Current observations are based on one or the other, where specific weather stations are checked (rain gauge), or weather radars are observed to view patterns. The study is an effort to better understand Hawai'i's complex weather patterns and hydrological consequences.

Like most of the world, Hawai'i is experiencing more extreme weather, yet often lacks adequate data. By bridging the gap between radar and gauge data, experts can now gain a better understanding of the complex rainfall patterns in mountainous tropical areas across the state, as well as the inherent uncertainties associated with various storm types and structures when simulating streamflow.

The new dataset, which stemmed from combining radar and data, also creates better synergy across disciplines. Meteorologists and hydrologists can deepen their understanding, leading to more accurate assessments of flash flood risks, can test their plans and products against rainfall data, and can be more prepared for natural disasters.

"The significance of this research is not only for its immediate benefit to resource managers, weather forecasters and emergency managers, but also for its potential to jumpstart new scientific advances in atmospheric and water sciences," said Thomas Giambelluca, director of the UH Mānoa Water Resources Research Center.

The study, "Deriving Gridded Hourly Rainfall on O'ahu by Combining Gauge and Radar Rainfall," was published in the Journal of Hydrometeorology. It was conducted by Tsang Stream Lab in the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources' Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management and the Nugent Research Group in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences.

Better preparation, resilience

Radar rainfall observation provides rain rate over a large spatial area within a specific time frame (~every five minutes) but struggles with accuracy, while rain gauges provide "ground truth" values (information from and measurement), but only measures at limited point locations.

Recognizing the need to combine these two observation types to collect more , the UH Mānoa researchers built off of a previous effort that compiled hourly gauge and radar data throughout the state of Hawai'i (hourly rainfall data available here), and merged the two main types of rainfall observations to create a detailed hourly gridded rainfall dataset for O'ahu. This incorporation of two data sources is also known as kriging with external drift (KED), allowing the researchers to refine rainfall values estimated only by a single instrument.

"With this developed and validated KED method, we are advancing Hawai'i's capacity to better prepare and build resilience when facing climate extremes," said Yinphan Tsang, co-author of the study and principal investigator of the Tsang Stream Lab.

This research offers into the performance of the KED method across various storm types, such as , , upper-level troughs and Kona lows, to accurately estimate rainfall in these scenarios for flood forecasting and impact applications.

"The validated KED hourly rainfall dataset is an especially valuable tool for ongoing research on impacts and water resources in Hawai'i," said Giambelluca.

More information: Yu-Fen Huang et al, Deriving Gridded Hourly Rainfall on O'ahu by Combining Gauge and Radar Rainfall, Journal of Hydrometeorology (2023). DOI: 10.1175/JHM-D-22-0196.1

Provided by University of Hawaii at Manoa

Citation: More accurate O'ahu rainfall data supports extreme weather preparedness (2023, December 8) retrieved 8 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-accurate-oahu-rainfall-extreme-weather.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Machine learning improves Hawai'i rainfall mapping
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Dec 6, 2023

Merapi eruptions - 2023

Dec 3, 2023

M7.6 Earthquake of coast of Mindinao, Philippines

Dec 3, 2023

Niijima (new island) eruption 2023, Ogasawara Archipelago, Japan

Dec 3, 2023

Mag 2.7 earthquake in Cornwall, 19 Nov 2023

Dec 3, 2023

Measuring changes in Earth's rotation

Dec 2, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)