Researchers develop stable and efficient inorganic CsPbI3 solar cells
The chemical and thermal stable inorganic cesium lead triiodide (CsPbI3) perovskite has shown great potential for photovoltaic applications. DMAPbI3 (dimethylammonium [DMA]) or "HPbI3"-assisted crystallization is effective for the preparation of high-quality β- or γ-phase CsPbI3 films, but it unfortunately causes DMAPbI3 residue and the degradation of photovoltaic performance and stability.
In a recent study published in Joule, the research group led by Prof. Hu Jinsong from the Institute of Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ICCAS) developed a universal hydrogen-bonding-facilitated DMA extraction strategy for fabricating efficient and stable inorganic CsPbI3 solar cells.
The researchers introduced polyacrylic acid (PAA) into the inorganic CsPbI3 precursors consisting of CsI, PbI2 and DMAI. During the formation of CsPbI3 the PAA could form the hydrogen bonds with DMA, which accelerates the decomposition of DMAPbI3 and DMA extraction. The PAA-added sample exhibited relatively faster phase transformation and achieved the high-quality CsPbI3 film with no DMA residue. Systematic experimental and theoretical investigations revealed that the hydrogen bonding facilitated the DMA extraction by lowering the its escaping energy barrier.
The strategy is also applicable to other additives which can form hydrogen bonding with DMA such as polyacrylonitrile (PAN) or poly(4-vinylpyridine) (PVP).
Combining with stable poly(3-hexylthiophene) (P3HT) hole transport layers, the CsPbI3 perovskite solar cells (PSCs) with PAA treatment achieved a power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 20.25%, the highest efficiency reported on CsPbI3 PSCs with a dopant-free P3HT hole transport layer (HTL). The devices demonstrated superior moisture and operational stability in terms of maintaining 94% of their initial PCE after aging at low relative humidity (RH) conditions (<15%) for 10,224 h and more than 93% PCE after continuous illumination for 570 h.
This strategy enabled the environmentally benign crystallization of CsPbI3, thus significantly extended the fabrication humidity (up to 80% RH) and temperature window, opening up opportunities for constructing all-inorganic PSC modules.
More information: Ming-Hua Li et al, Hydrogen-bonding-facilitated dimethylammonium extraction for stable and efficient CsPbI3 solar cells with environmentally benign processing, Joule (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.joule.2023.09.009
Journal information: Joule
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences