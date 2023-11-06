Researchers develop stable and efficient inorganic CsPbI3 solar cells

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Joule (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.joule.2023.09.009

The chemical and thermal stable inorganic cesium lead triiodide (CsPbI 3 ) perovskite has shown great potential for photovoltaic applications. DMAPbI 3 (dimethylammonium [DMA]) or "HPbI 3 "-assisted crystallization is effective for the preparation of high-quality β- or γ-phase CsPbI 3 films, but it unfortunately causes DMAPbI 3 residue and the degradation of photovoltaic performance and stability.

In a recent study published in Joule, the research group led by Prof. Hu Jinsong from the Institute of Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ICCAS) developed a universal hydrogen-bonding-facilitated DMA extraction strategy for fabricating efficient and stable inorganic CsPbI 3 solar cells.

The researchers introduced polyacrylic acid (PAA) into the inorganic CsPbI 3 precursors consisting of CsI, PbI 2 and DMAI. During the formation of CsPbI 3 the PAA could form the hydrogen bonds with DMA, which accelerates the decomposition of DMAPbI 3 and DMA extraction. The PAA-added sample exhibited relatively faster phase transformation and achieved the high-quality CsPbI 3 film with no DMA residue. Systematic experimental and theoretical investigations revealed that the hydrogen bonding facilitated the DMA extraction by lowering the its escaping energy barrier.

The strategy is also applicable to other additives which can form hydrogen bonding with DMA such as polyacrylonitrile (PAN) or poly(4-vinylpyridine) (PVP).

Combining with stable poly(3-hexylthiophene) (P3HT) hole transport layers, the CsPbI 3 perovskite solar cells (PSCs) with PAA treatment achieved a power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 20.25%, the highest efficiency reported on CsPbI 3 PSCs with a dopant-free P3HT hole transport layer (HTL). The devices demonstrated superior moisture and operational stability in terms of maintaining 94% of their initial PCE after aging at low relative humidity (RH) conditions (<15%) for 10,224 h and more than 93% PCE after continuous illumination for 570 h.

This strategy enabled the environmentally benign crystallization of CsPbI 3 , thus significantly extended the fabrication humidity (up to 80% RH) and temperature window, opening up opportunities for constructing all-inorganic PSC modules.

More information: Ming-Hua Li et al, Hydrogen-bonding-facilitated dimethylammonium extraction for stable and efficient CsPbI3 solar cells with environmentally benign processing, Joule (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.joule.2023.09.009 Journal information: Joule