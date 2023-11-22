November 22, 2023

Does spaceflight increase men's risk of erectile dysfunction?

During missions into space, astronauts are exposed to high levels of galactic cosmic radiation and weightlessness. Simulation experiments in male rats indicated that these aspects of spaceflight can negatively affect vascular tissues relevant to erectile dysfunction, even after a period of long-term recovery.

The research, which is published in The FASEB Journal, indicated that vascular alterations are induced by relatively low doses of galactic cosmic radiation and, to a lesser extent, simulated weightlessness, primarily through increases in oxidative stress. Treatment with different antioxidants could counter some of these effects.

"With to planned for the coming years, this work indicates that should be closely monitored in astronauts upon their return to Earth," said corresponding author Justin D. La Favor, Ph.D., of Florida State University. "While the negative impacts of galactic cosmic radiation were long-lasting, functional improvements induced by acutely targeting the redox and nitric oxide pathways in the tissues suggest that the erectile dysfunction may be treatable."

