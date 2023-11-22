The FASEB Journal is among the world's most cited biology journals. It is a preferred venue for the latest research reports and reviews of epigenetics, iRNA mechanics, histone acetylation, nitric oxide signaling, eicosanoid biochemistry, angiogenesis, tumor suppressor genes, apoptosis, cytoskeletal function, and human stem cell research. We publish international, transdisciplinary research covering all fields of biology at every level of organization: atomic, molecular, cell, tissue, organ, organismic and population. While we strive to include research that cuts across the biological sciences, we also consider submissions that lie within one field, but may have implications for other fields as well. We seek to publish basic and translational research, but also welcome reports of pre-clinical and early clinical research. In addition to research, review, and hypothesis submissions, we also seeks perspectives, commentaries, book reviews, and similar content related to the life sciences in its Up Front section.

Publisher Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology History 1912 -- present Website http://www.fasebj.org Impact factor 6.515 (2010)

