November 29, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Study identifies a key protein in blood vessel growth

by Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute

blood vessel
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Blood vessels are responsible for the appropriate and efficient delivery of nutrients and oxygen to the whole body. To do so, they must grow and branch to reach every cell in a process called angiogenesis. The precise regulation of the sprouting and pruning of blood vessels is complex and partly unknown, but endothelial cells, those lining the inner part of the vessels, are known to play an important role.

The growth and proliferation of endothelial cells is promoted by a protein known as mTORC1. Controlling its activity is important for organizing a coherent branching of blood vessels, and alterations in this process may lead to vascular malformations.

New research from the Mariona Graupera's lab (Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute), published in Science Signaling reveals that PI3K-C2b, a family member of the PI3K kinases, is responsible for mTORC1 fine-tuning through its inhibition.

In a series of experiments using mice models and , researchers found that animals with an inactive form of PI3K-C2a displayed aberrantly enlarged . Similarly, when PI3K-C2b was transiently inactivated, appeared larger than usual. Both effects correlated with an increased expression of mTORC1 and were restored upon its external repression.

The findings are important because mutations in components of the PI3K family of proteins are frequent in patients with congenital vascular disorders. Understanding the link between one and the other may be useful in finding new therapeutic targets in the future.

More information: Piotr Kobialka et al, PI3K-C2β limits mTORC1 signaling and angiogenic growth, Science Signaling (2023). DOI: 10.1126/scisignal.adg1913

Journal information: Science Signaling

Provided by Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute

Citation: Study identifies a key protein in blood vessel growth (2023, November 29) retrieved 29 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-key-protein-blood-vessel-growth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New experimental model for vascular malformations leads to the identification of miransertib as a promising therapy
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Weighing scale that can measure body fat via impedances

Nov 26, 2023

Are cones in eyes sized to the light's wavelengths they perceive?

Nov 24, 2023

Can a COVID vaccine cause a cancer (e.g., lymphoma) to be worse?

Nov 24, 2023

Remove cancer with centrifugal forces?

Nov 24, 2023

Some interesting info on Vaccinations -- WHO guidelines on the influenza vaccine

Nov 23, 2023

Sars-Cov2, RSV declining; Human Metapneumovirus increased

Nov 23, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)