November 14, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

proofread

A guide to grapevine red blotch disease and its global wine production impacts

by Leibniz-Institut DSMZ-Deutsche Sammlung von Mikroorganismen und Zellkulturen GmbH

Grapevine red blotch disease impacts global wine production
A healthy vine (left) next to plant showing symptoms of Grapevine Red Blotch Disease (right). Credit: Cornell University/Marc Fuchs

In PLOS Pathogens an international team led by Dr. Björn Krenz from the Department of Plant Viruses at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH summarizes the latest research findings and unanswered questions surrounding the globally spreading disease of grapevines.

GRBD, first identified in California in the 2000s, is a viral infection affecting both wild and commercial grapevines. The , caused by the red blotch (GRBV), leads to poor grape quality due to disrupted ripening processes. Dr. Krenz notes, "The lower quality of wine produced from infected grapes is causing considerable economic losses to winegrowers."

The study suggests that GRBV likely originated in North America and is spreading globally, mainly through the transport of infected cuttings. In addition, the three-cornered alfalfa hopper (Spissistilus festinus) is identified as a potential carrier. To combat this spread, researchers recommend the use of GRBV-free plant material and, in heavily affected areas, the complete removal of infected vines.

Although significant progress has been made in understanding GRBD, many questions remain unanswered, including the full extent of its spread, the exact mechanisms of grape damage and possible other vectors or viruses involved. Further research is crucial for the protection and sustainable development of the global wine industry.

More information: Björn Krenz et al, Grapevine red blotch disease: A comprehensive Q&A guide, PLOS Pathogens (2023). DOI: 10.1371/journal.ppat.1011671

Journal information: PLoS Pathogens

Provided by Leibniz-Institut DSMZ-Deutsche Sammlung von Mikroorganismen und Zellkulturen GmbH

Citation: A guide to grapevine red blotch disease and its global wine production impacts (2023, November 14) retrieved 14 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-grapevine-red-blotch-disease-global.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Research targets costly grapevine disease
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

14 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Nov 12, 2023

How New York City is getting rid of Rats

Nov 9, 2023

Losing Your Sense of Time

Nov 9, 2023

How to Implement Beamforming in Ultrasound Diffraction Tomography

Nov 7, 2023

Experimental spinal cord implant helps Parkinson’s patient walk in new study

Nov 6, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)