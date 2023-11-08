November 8, 2023

Framework provides guidance for ethical wildlife management

by Wiley

wildlife
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Wildlife management decisions and practices face increasing ethical scrutiny. In research published in the Journal of Wildlife Management, investigators have developed a framework for incorporating ethical considerations into decisions in a systematic way.

The framework includes three domains: moral theory, which focuses on consequences and outcomes; principle- and rule-based approaches that deal with what is considered right or wrong; and virtue ethical therapy, which considers factors such as character, virtue, and aesthetics.

Wildlife professionals can use the to anticipate the ethical consequences of different courses of action (or taking no action) and to be more transparent with the public about their decisions.

"Ethics play an important role in wildlife management, but our profession lacked an effective way to incorporate ethics, along with ecological and social science, in decisions. Our goal was to provide a way to bring the underlying to the surface for consideration by stakeholders and ," said corresponding author Christian A. Smith, of the Wildlife Management Institute.

More information: A practical framework for ethics assessment in wildlife management decision-making, Journal of Wildlife Management (2023). DOI: 10.1002/jwmg.22502. onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jwmg.22502

Journal information: Journal of Wildlife Management

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Framework provides guidance for ethical wildlife management (2023, November 8) retrieved 8 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-framework-guidance-ethical-wildlife.html
