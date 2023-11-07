November 7, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

'Exceptional' floods hit northern France: authorities

Dozens of towns were hit by flooding in the department of Pas-de-Calais in northern France
Dozens of towns were hit by flooding in the department of Pas-de-Calais in northern France.

Flooding has hit dozens of towns in northern France, leaving roads sometimes only passable in boats and dozens of schools closed, authorities said Tuesday.

Two —the Aa and the Liane—were placed on red alert for flooding in the northern Pas-de-Calais department after heavy showers overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X (formerly Twitter) that seven people were injured but did not provide further details. He said that more than 1,500 firefighters were mobilized in the region.

Coming on the heels of Storm Ciaran which battered Western Europe last week, the floods "impacted" around 60 municipalities, causing "significant" damage, said the prefecture, adding that dozens of schools have been closed.

Vigicrues, the official river flooding watchdog, described Tuesday's floods as "exceptional".

In the town of Blendecques, which was already hit by a last year, locals assessed the damage.

Seven people were injuried as &quot;exceptional&quot; flooding hit dozens of towns in nothern France
Seven people were injured as "exceptional" flooding hit dozens of towns in northern France.

"Everything has to be repaired again," lamented Ludovic Provence, 43.

"We can't do anything against the water."

The red alert warning will remain in place until Wednesday evening.

© 2023 AFP

Citation: 'Exceptional' floods hit northern France: authorities (2023, November 7) retrieved 7 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-exceptional-northern-france-authorities.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Storm Ciaran triggers weather alert in northwestern Europe
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

1 hour ago

Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano eruption - October/November 2023

Nov 4, 2023

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Nov 2, 2023

Geological deposits of hydrogen

Oct 30, 2023

Ambient air has an odor after removing respirator

Oct 29, 2023

Calderas and 'Super-Eruptions'

Oct 27, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)